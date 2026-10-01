Suicidal And Islamist Radicalised: Netanyahu Shares Details Of Flydubai Co-Pilot Who Attacked Captain Smit Machchhar

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that the co-pilot who attempted to bring down the Israel-bound Flydubai flight has undergone Islamist radical indoctrination and is presently being questioned.

Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu stressed that the investigation into Wednesday's mid-air attack is underway and Israeli investigators have joined the interrogation. He noted that what has emerged so far points to extremist radicalisation in the background of the attacker.

The Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai when chaos erupted inside the cockpit. The co-pilot, identified as an Omani national, allegedly stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian National, and tried to seize control of the jet. Despite bleeding profusely, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to step in. The aircraft was then diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

'Kill Me, Kill Me' Shout And Suicidal Intent

Elaborating on the moments after the attacker was overpowered, Netanyahu stated that the crew members had to improvise to restrain him. They had to use earphone cords to tie his hands and then used plastic cuffs. He is lying on the floor, and he called out to the crew, 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to bring down the plane.

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The Israeli leader further observed that in case the suicidal behaviour is coupled with the Islamist tendencies and radicalisation found in his background, it gives a fairly good clue about the motive. We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination, Netanyahu said in the interview, adding that he would be able to say within days whether the co-pilot had connections to Iran. He said that I think it's too early to say whether he had any connections with Iran or with anyone else, stressing that final conclusions were yet to be drawn.

Heroism Of Captain Smit Machchhar

Earlier, Netanyahu had hailed a tremendous act of heroism by Captain Machchhar, saying that the seriously injured pilot prevented what could have been another 9/11-style disaster. I think what happened is a tremendous act of heroism that prevented another 9/11 style crash of an entire airplane, he told CBS News.

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Recounting the sequence, Netanyahu stated that the flight was heading from Dubai to Israel when one of the co-pilots attacked Machchhar. As far as we know, the plane was heading from Dubai to Israel, and as they approached Israel, one of the co-pilots stabbed or hit the other pilot, an Indian national, with an axe. He said that the pilot who was hit, bleeding profusely and fighting for his life, managed to unlock the cockpit door, but the plane was going into a nosedive.

At present, Saudi Arabian investigating agencies are conducting the preliminary inquiry into the incident. The Times of Israel, citing an Israeli official, reported that once the Saudi investigation concludes, the suspect will be handed over to Emirati authorities for a secondary probe, with Israel expecting more significant findings from the UAE leg.