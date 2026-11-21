Khasab [Oman], November 21: An outbound tanker travelling through the Strait of Hormuz was struck in its engine room by an unknown projectile on Saturday morning, with no casualties reported so far, according to a warning from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).



In a warning posted on X, labelled an attack and sourced to military authorities, the UKMTO said it received a report of the incident 17 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman, at 0550 UTC on Saturday. According to the UKMTO, there are no reported casualties at this stage, and any environmental impact remains unconfirmed. Ships passing through the area have been urged to proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity to the UKMTO while authorities investigate the incident.



Earlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that its Aerospace Force intercepted and shot down a US military MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz using a newly deployed advanced air defence system. The operation marked the 58th MQ-9 drone shot down by Iranian forces, Press TV reported, citing a statement issued by the IRGC.



The IRGC said the drone was targeted and destroyed by an advanced air defence system operated by its Aerospace Force, without providing further details about the circumstances of the interception. Iranian authorities have repeatedly maintained that they closely monitor military and aerial activities over the strategically important waterway and would respond firmly to any violation of the country's airspace.

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The MQ-9 Reaper is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used by the US military for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeted strikes. This comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, with Iranian officials warning against any renewed military confrontation.



On Thursday, IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said Iran was prepared for all possible military scenarios and would not accept an extended conflict or an indefinite situation of neither war nor peace. "We do not accept a situation of neither war nor peace," Mohebbi said, adding that the conflict would either be settled on the battlefield or the United States would have to accept Iran's conditions, Press TV reported.

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He also highlighted improvements in Iran's indigenous air defence capabilities, stating that the country had developed at least three new defence systems following the 12-day war."Our colleagues in the IRGC Aerospace Force worked around the clock on designing and manufacturing new defence systems. Fortunately, today we have developed not just one system, but at least three new systems in this field," he said.