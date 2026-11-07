'These Sleazebags Should Go To Jail': Trump Orders DOJ To Investigate Democrats Over Alleged Threats To GOP Donors

Washington: Escalating his campaign against political opponents, United States President Donald Trump has urged Republican donors and party members to immediately report alleged Democratic threats to the Department of Justice (DOJ) or submit them directly to his desk at the White House.

In a follow-up post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump termed the alleged actions by the Democratic Party "totally illegal" and demanded the imprisonment of those responsible.

"The threats being made by the Democratic Party against innocent Republican Donors and Party Members are absolutely unprecedented, and totally illegal. Please report them to the Department of Justice, IMMEDIATELY! If you would like, send them directly to me, your President," Trump wrote.

Intensifying his rhetoric, the US President declared that those behind the alleged intimidation tactics belong behind bars.

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"These SLEAZEBAGS should go to jail for what they are doing," Trump posted.

Issuing a direct appeal to congressional leadership and law enforcement institutions, he added, "The Senate must act, and stop being pushed around to the point of the Republican Party losing Elections, and worse! Likewise, the DOJ and House of Representatives. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

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The post comes just minutes after Trump directed the Justice Department to initiate a criminal inquiry into Democratic leaders, accusing them of "extortion at the highest level" over reported threats of impeachment against the US Attorney General and broader efforts to target Republican financial backers.

"The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed, or even thought of, by the victims of this illegal process. This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this," Trump posted.

He further alleged that prominent financial backers of the Republican Party were being targeted with threats of detention.

"Also, they’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters. This is Weaponization and Lawfare at another level," the post continued.

Singling out Michigan Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, Trump claimed that Democratic leaders were moving to intimidate young conservatives.

"The Senator from Michigan, Elissa Slotkin, is saying that she is going to go after all young people that believe in Republican Values, and that give even the slightest inclination to be a Republican. The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast!" Trump stated.

"Threatening letters have been sent to many people, all innocent, from Democrat Political Leaders. By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!" Trump declared.

The aggressive directive comes amid heightened friction between the White House and Capitol Hill, as newly empowered Democratic majorities in Congress prepare to ramp up oversight inquiries, committee hearings, and potential impeachment efforts against key members of the administration.

On November 7, Trump announced that Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will take over as the White House Chief of Staff from November 9, while incumbent Susie Wiles will move to the Trump political operation.

With Democrats sweeping back into commanding control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in what has been widely characterised as a historic "blue wave", the legislative balance of power has fundamentally shifted.

These damaging losses pose a formidable obstacle for the remainder of Trump's presidential term, leaving a fully Democratic-controlled Congress poised to challenge the executive branch.

With Republicans suffering severe electoral losses, congressional Democrats are gearing up to advance ambitious policy proposals, unwind past executive actions and launch rigorous oversight investigations into the administration.