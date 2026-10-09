Threatened India, China Over Russian Oil Purchase, Now Self-Proclaimed Boss Trump Lines Up Before Putin For Diesel Amid Severe US Shortage

Washington: The double standards and hollow bluster of US President Donald Trump were fully exposed on Friday as America under him reels from a diesel shortage. The self-proclaimed boss of the world, who has spent months issuing empty threats of sanctions and pushing laws to punish countries like India and China for buying Russian oil, has now been forced to bow down before the same Russia for diesel.

The arrogance collapsed the moment America started running short of fuel ahead of critical midterm elections. As diesel prices crossed 200 dollars a barrel in the US and farmers, truckers and ranchers felt the pinch, Trump's much-hyped tough talk vanished. The man who pretended to dictate terms to global powers was left begging Moscow for immediate supplies.

The irony could not be more severe, as while lecturing global powers like India and China on where to buy oil from, Trump has quietly surrendered to the reality that the world no longer revolves around Washington. Power has shifted, and Trump is no longer the one who decides the future course of the world.

Trump's Sanction Threats To Russian Diesel Deal Announcement

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump declared that he had held a "highly successful discussion" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and secured a massive diesel package. According to him, Russia would immediately release over 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the American and global markets.

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Trump claimed that the shipments would not stop there and Moscow would supply another 500,000 tonnes during November and 1 million tonnes immediately thereafter, followed by a further 3 million tonnes within a short period, depending on the condition of its refineries.

"I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter. Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel," Trump posted.

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In his typical exaggerated style, Trump tried to spin the surrender as a victory, claiming that along with US control of the Strait of Hormuz, the Russian supplies would crash prices. "Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!" he wrote.

Calling lower prices for farmers, ranchers and truckers his "Greatest Priority", Trump called the begging-bowl deal "very big and important". In the same breath, he added his usual Iran rhetoric, saying, "Additionally, it must be understood that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Global Energy Crunch Behind Trump's U-Turn

The US President's claim was immediately undercut by Moscow, with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stepping in to show the US a clear mirror. He recently told TASS news agency that Russia's diesel market was balanced and that exports would only be partially reopened if there was overproduction. He stated that Russia had renewed the diesel export ban for October and would keep monitoring domestic supply.

Novak explained the constraints clearly, saying, "It is a normal situation because since we produce 80% more diesel than (we) consume in the domestic market, we support the domestic market and cannot accumulate more surplus than available tankage. Otherwise, refining volumes have to be lowered, and this may adversely affect the output of other products enjoying demand."

The desperate outreach comes as the International Energy Agency's Oil Market Report for September 2026, published on September 11, flagged a severe tightening. The report stressed that diesel prices in the US had surpassed 200 dollars per barrel in early September, up 94% from pre-war levels, due to supply disruptions linked to the war in West Asia and Russia's refining crisis. Net diesel and gasoil exports from Gulf nations and Russia fell by 1.6 million barrels per day in August compared with February, while global observed oil inventories fell by 507 million barrels since the start of the war.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Russian President Putin assured Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during talks in Turkmenistan that Moscow was ready to do everything in its power to help Iran resolve the ongoing conflict involving the US and Israel. Pezeshkian said, "We are in talks, but every time we engage in dialogue with America, they attack again; however, we will not withdraw from the negotiating table," according to ISNA.