Times Square Stabbing Kills Bank Of America VP Erin Piacenti, Police End Rampage In Fatal Shooting

New York: Erin Piacenti, a 32-year-old Bank of America Vice President, was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack near 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue on Monday afternoon (local time), the New York Post reported.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros, first attacked a 68-year-old male tourist with kitchen knives near a West 41st Street subway exit before moving on to target Piacenti.

Responding officers engaged Cisneros for approximately four minutes, but she refused to drop the weapons, threatening to kill the officers. She was subsequently shot dead by police.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch noted that Cisneros had a documented history of mental health incidents with the police dating back to 2018 and 2019, though no prior arrests.

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"During the encounter, she told the officers, 'I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you.' She repeated, 'I will kill you,'" said Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Monday.

The elderly victim, who was visiting from out of town with his wife, is currently in stable condition at a hospital.

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Pamela Cisneros, 49, had a pair of kitchen knives and stabbed the first victim, the 68-year-old man, in the abdomen after he exited the subway on West 41st Street. After this, Cisneros continued up to 42nd Street and fatally stabbed Piacenti, The Post said.

According to CBS News, Bank of America spokesperson John Yiannacopoulos released a statement about Piacenti, in which they expressed deep condolences on the demise of Piacenti.

Meanwhile, the elderly man who was stabbed remains stable in the hospital, officers said. As per CBS News, police sources said that the man was with his wife and had been visiting their son, who lives in Brooklyn. The two were on their way back when the attack happened.

According to sources, he had no connection to Cisneros, and there was no prior altercation before the attack.

The police said Cisneros had a documented history of mental health with the NYPD, with incidents in 2018 and 2019, but no arrests.