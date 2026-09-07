Russian Air Force Mid-Air Carnage: Two Su-35S Fighters Crash Into Each Other In Kursk Region, Pilot Killed Near Ukraine Border

Kursk: Two Russian Su-35S fighter jets have reportedly collided mid-air on Monday, a dramatic incident that occurred in the Kursk region, according to unconfirmed reports circulating on Russian military Telegram channels. The information was first published by the prominent Russian military aviation source Fighterbomber, which has close ties to the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Two Russian Su-35S fighter jets are reported to have smashed into one another above the Kursk region on Monday, with initial accounts emerging from Russian sources on Telegram. The reports pointed to a mid-air collision involving two Su-35 aircraft operating close to the Ukrainian frontier.

According to the early claims, the incident left one pilot dead and another seriously hurt. Reports suggested that there has been no immediate confirmation from either Moscow or Kyiv, leaving a vacuum of official information while questions intensify over how such a rare collision could have happened.

According to the Ukrainian defence publication Militarnyi, two Su-35S jets had collided in mid-air in the Kursk region. The outlet stated that the crash resulted in the death of one pilot, while the second pilot managed to survive.

Advertisement

Official Silence Over Casualties

The precise circumstances and reasons behind the mid-air impact remain unknown. The Russian administration has not established the cause of the aircraft coming together, and the full consequences of the collision have not been officially disclosed.

The silence from the official channels has fuelled uncertainty, as without flight data, mission details, or a formal statement on the condition of the surviving pilot, the incident remains based solely on Telegram channels and secondary reporting, including Fighterbomber and Militarnyi.

Advertisement

The fighter jet at the centre of the incident, the Su-35S, is a core multirole fighter utilised by the Russian military alongside the Su-30 and Su-34 platforms. It has become one of the mainstays of Russian tactical aviation.

Derived from the Soviet-era Su-27, the aircraft was developed as a Generation 4++ upgrade designed to perform both air-to-air and air-to-surface missions. The combination of super-manoeuvrability, upgraded avionics and long-range weapons has kept it in high demand at the front.

Fresh Deliveries And A Landmark F-16 Claim

The reported collision occurred shortly after the Russian Aerospace Forces received their most recent delivery batch of Su-35S jets on August 27, a handover that had been presented as a boost to operational capacity.

The Su-35 has also been in the spotlight for another reason, as on July 21, a Ukrainian F-16 scored the first air-to-air victory by shooting down a Russian fighter jet, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Dan Caine said during a Senate hearing. Gen Caine did not identify the Russian aircraft or disclose when, where, or under what circumstances the engagement occurred. The Ukrainian defence outlet Militarnyi assessed that the aircraft was likely the Russian Su-35 lost on July 8, a loss that, if confirmed, would mark a milestone for Ukraine's Western-supplied fighter fleet.