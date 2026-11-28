Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) backed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s efforts to assert state authority across Iraq, curb oil smuggling and bring all weapons under government control, amid escalating tensions between Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region and alleged Iran-backed militias.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "We support Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s efforts to assert state authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state."

"We support Prime Minister al-Zaidi’s efforts to build a united, prosperous, and strong Iraq that makes its own political decisions," he added.

According to CNN, Trump’s statement signals Washington’s support for Baghdad as the Iraqi government moves to consolidate control over oil resources and weapons, including those held by Iran-backed armed groups.

Al-Zaidi, a 41-year-old Iraqi businessman, assumed power in May amid the US-Iran conflict and launched an anti-corruption campaign to bring the country’s oil and arms under state control. He has received backing from the US Special Envoy for Iraq and Syria, Tom Barrack, who also serves as US Ambassador to Turkiye and is considered influential in regional US policy.

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CNN reported that al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to expanding trade and investment ties with the US in June and expressed willingness to allow American oil companies to resume operations with full security guarantees. Trump later welcomed the Iraqi leader at the White House in July, calling him "a great fighter" and "a great fan of America."

The US President’s post comes as Baghdad intensifies efforts to take control of oil fields and border crossings administered by the Kurdistan Region. Iraqi authorities have moved to close unofficial crossings, including those along the borders with Syria and Iran, while declaring that crude exports conducted outside the state oil company SOMO would be considered smuggling.

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According to CBS News, al-Zaidi said on Tuesday (local time) that two Kurdish-administered border crossings with Syria and Iran, along with several oil fields, would be placed under federal control to curb oil smuggling. Kurdish regional authorities condemned the move as a "constitutional violation."

Iraqi state news agency INA cited an intelligence document that reportedly showed tanker trucks transporting crude oil from Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah into Iran, where it was allegedly blended with Iranian crude before being exported to Afghanistan.

Iraqi authorities said on Friday (local time) that oil smuggling through the northern Kurdistan Region had caused estimated losses of USD 100 billion, according to INA, a figure also reported by CBS News.

The move has triggered protests in the Kurdistan Region, with its two rival political parties jointly opposing Baghdad’s decision to take over oil fields and border crossings. The parties called the move "a red line," CNN reported, citing Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw.

Trump’s support also comes as Baghdad seeks to bring Iran-backed armed groups under state authority. CNN reported that the Iraqi government has yet to secure the surrender of weapons held by such groups, including Kataib Hezbollah.

Iraqi state forces and the heavily armed militia clashed last week after government forces deployed to Jurf al-Sakhar, a stronghold of the group and a focal point of al-Zaidi’s anti-corruption campaign.