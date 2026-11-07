Trump Declares He Alone Prevented Iran From Wiping Out Israel And The Middle East

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Israel and the entire Middle East would have ceased to exist had he not prevented Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Asserting his foreign policy legacy, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to argue that his intervention was crucial to regional survival.

"Israel and, in fact, the entire Middle East, WOULD NOT EXIST TODAY if I did not stop Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon. Nobody wants to say that, but everybody knows it’s true!" Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump met with his national security team on Thursday to deliberate on whether to resume military operations against Iran, with senior officials confirming the developments to Fox News.

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According to the officials cited by Fox News, crucial meetings at the White House took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Furthermore, Fox News reported that November 9 marks a new moon in the Middle East, resulting in minimal or no moonlight, an environmental condition considered highly advantageous for military operations.

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Earlier on Thursday, Trump informed journalists in the Oval Office that Washington would soon “make a decision” regarding the resumption of the war.

Elaborating on the potential objectives, he questioned whether Washington should proceed with further strikes to guarantee that Iran's nuclear programme is permanently dismantled and that “it will never happen again”.

Reflecting on the gravity of the potential escalation, he remarked, “I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You'll know soon enough.”

Meanwhile, according to fresh reports citing a US official, the United States Central Command is actively finalising preparations for a potential resumption of major operations in Iran, though formal directives from Washington remain pending.

Additionally, during a phone call on Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi told Trump that Iraqi soil must under no circumstances be used to launch strikes against neighbouring nations.