Trump Names Katie Zacharia As New White House Press Secretary, Replacing Karoline Leavitt

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced the appointment of Katie Zacharia as the next White House Press Secretary, praising her as a “great person” and expressing confidence that she would deliver strong results for the country.

"She's a GREAT person. Katie is going to be the Press Secretary. She's going to be, I think, terrific," Trump told reporters outside White House before heading to Syracuse, New York, for the midterm election campaign.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Zacharia, who currently serves as a Senior Communications Advisor to Trump Media & Technology Group, would replace Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August.

“It is my Great Honor to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia. Katie currently serves as Senior Communications Advisor to Truth Social (Trump Media & Technology Group), where she has been outstanding!” Trump wrote.

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Trump said Zacharia, a native of California, previously served as Spokesperson and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

"Katie is a distinguished Graduate of Pepperdine University, and the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, an attorney, and a frequent Commentator on outlets, including Fox News and Newsmax,” he said.

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Praising her experience and support for his political campaigns, Trump said Zacharia had assisted his efforts in key swing states, where he claimed his campaign won “7 out of 7”.

"She was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7. She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA! I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration," Trump wrote.

"Katie is replacing the fabulous Karoline Leavitt, who did a fantastic job as Press Secretary. Good luck Katie!" he added.

Meanwhile, Zacharia said Leavitt had set a “high standard” and expressed her intention to continue communicating the administration's achievements to the American public.

"Thank you to President Trump for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary. Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime. President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day. His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country. The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day. I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out. Following the fabulous Karoline Leavitt is a high standard, and one worth meeting. God bless President Trump, and God bless America," she wrote on X.

According to The New York Times, Zacharia, 41, is a conservative commentator who previously worked as a spokesperson for then-Secretary Kristi Noem at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). She has also been a frequent guest on conservative media outlets, including Fox News and Newsmax.

Zacharia is an attorney and a graduate of Pepperdine University and the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law. Before her stint in the Trump administration, she served as general counsel for Fix California, a nonprofit founded by Trump ally Ric Grenell, and White Rose Resistance, an anti-abortion advocacy group, according to her online resume.

She also worked in Beijing for a couple of years and claims to have basic proficiency in Chinese, the report said. Zacharia takes over the role at a politically sensitive time for the White House, with the Trump administration facing a critical midterm election season and legal challenges to its efforts to ban three news organisations from White House grounds, The New York Times reported.