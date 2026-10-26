Trump Offers $1 Million Bounty For Voter Fraud Proof Leading To Arrest And Conviction Before Midterms

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a monetary bounty of USD 1 million for anyone providing actionable evidence of voter fraud linked to previous elections or the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, subject to the successful arrest and conviction of those responsible.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his aggressive focus on electoral transparency and alleged irregularities in the US voting process.

"Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, the November 3 midterm elections are shaping up as a crucial contest for control of both chambers of Congress. The outcome will have significant implications for Trump's legislative agenda and the balance of political power in Washington.

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United States midterm elections are nationwide votes held every four years at the exact midpoint of a president's term. Acting as a major political temperature check for the country, these elections determine control of the federal government by putting all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and about one-third of the Senate up for grabs.

The US midterm contests decide the composition and control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate midway through a presidential term, alongside numerous state and local elections nationwide.

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