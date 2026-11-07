Trump Offers UFC Boss Dana White The White House Press Secretary Job After Two Departures

Washington: US President Donald Trump has offered UFC Chief Executive Dana White the job of White House press secretary, blurring the line between politics and prize-fighting. Trump announced the offer in a Saturday post on Truth Social, pitching the longtime ally as a possible replacement for the role.

The US President termed White in characteristically colourful terms, calling him a "violent Fighter and Warrior" and joking that he should bring a team of UFC fighters with him to the White House. However, it was an unusual recruitment pitch even by Trump's standards, who, rather than pointing to experience in communications or government, appeared to be looking for combativeness, loyalty and star power.

Bring The Fighters With You

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," Trump wrote.

He further went on to suggest an entire supporting cast for the briefing room, saying, "I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris."

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The list read like a fight card rather than a staffing announcement, mixing current stars and former champions from across the UFC world. Trump then took aim at the opposition party, framing the appointment as a battle rather than a bureaucratic reshuffle. "We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job! President DONALD J. TRUMP," the US President added.

Job That Has Been In Limbo

Dana White has been offered the job after a turbulent period for the White House operation, which explains why Trump may be looking outside the usual circle of political aides. Earlier, Karoline Leavitt left the press secretary's post in August, saying she wanted to focus on raising her two young children. Her departure removed one of the administration's most visible defenders at a politically sensitive moment.

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Trump later appointed Katie Zacharia to the role, but her tenure lasted only 5 days before she was removed. The brief stint added to the sense of instability around the position. The White House has therefore been without a permanent press secretary for much of the period since Leavitt's departure.