Trump Signals Possible US Role In Saudi Strikes On Houthis After Riyadh Airport Attack

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said Washington will "take a look” at joining Saudi Arabia in striking the Houthis, following the latest attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

"We just found out about the recent attack – we'll make a decision," Trump told reporters at the White House premises, adding, "We're going to take a look."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said the US would not attack Iran before the November 3 midterm elections.

“We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran. I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, with Oil flowing in Record Numbers of Barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd. IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!” Trump's X post read.

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Trump's latest remarks came after Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said King Khalid International Airport was targeted in an attack on Saturday, resulting in multiple injuries and a temporary suspension of airport operations.

In a statement, GACA said the airport's operations had been temporarily suspended pending a damage assessment and safety inspections in coordination with the relevant authorities.

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The authority said the number of injured people was being assessed and that further updates would be provided.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged citizens whose travel plans were disrupted by flight suspensions or delays at King Khalid International Airport to contact Saudi diplomatic missions in their respective countries for assistance and guidance.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia said it was aware of attacks on the airport and that US government employees would require special authorisation to transit through the facility.

The British Foreign Office also said it was updating its travel advice following the incident, advising travellers against using the airport until it was secure and urging passengers to confirm their flights before travelling. Canada's embassy in Saudi Arabia issued a similar warning.

The latest attack follows two separate incidents targeting King Khalid International Airport, in which three Saudi citizens were killed and several others injured, according to GACA.

The authority said the earlier attacks targeted airport facilities and a Saudia Airlines aircraft. Saudia confirmed that one of its employees was killed and that an aircraft was damaged while on the ground, with no passengers aboard at the time.