Trump Warns Iran Of 'Another Little Epic Fury' Strike If No Deal At Florida Rally

Florida: US President Donald Trump has issued a direct military warning to Tehran, teasing another potential US strike on Iran if the country fails to reach a diplomatic agreement, remarking that Washington might launch "another little Epic Fury" to compel compliance.

Addressing a campaign rally in Florida, Trump adopted an aggressive foreign policy posture while highlighting his past national security decisions and taking aim at the Iranian leadership.

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree," Trump told the cheering crowd, hinting at kinetic action if negotiations falter.

Questioning Tehran’s strategic foresight, Trump said, "If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart."

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Later, Trump invoked the US Navy's maritime presence in the Caribbean, quipping that American warships returning from the Middle East could confront Cuba before deploying Florida Senator Marco Rubio to conclude diplomatic objectives.

"We're gonna come back from Iran; those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We'll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They'll raise up their hands and then we're gonna send Marco Rubio in to finish up the job," Trump remarked.

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Touting his record on negotiating the safe return of American citizens detained abroad, Trump underscored the recovery of hostages held in conflict zones, including Gaza and Russia.

"We got all 28 Hamas hostages returned to their families, both living and dead and hundreds before that. And just yesterday, we got Stephen Hubbard back from Russia," he stated.

Shifting focus to domestic healthcare and elderly care, Trump announced a significant federal pledge aimed at addressing staffing shortages across care homes in the country.