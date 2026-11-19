Shenzhe: The much-anticipated one-of-a-kind trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are underway in Shenzhen, China on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Summit.

At the historic three-way talks, the leaders are expected to discuss nuclear disarmament, the ongoing conflict involving Iran, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The developments unfolded as the three major powers stepped up diplomatic engagements in Shenzhen on Wednesday for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

During his meeting with Vladimir Putin, Trump expressed optimism about the outcome of their engagement.

Advertisement

"We look forward to our meeting. We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We have known each other for a long time. I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this. We’ll have a second meeting later on, which you probably know.

But we’ll have this right now, and it’s going to be great," Trump said while greeting Putin.

Advertisement

On the other hand, during talks with his Chinese counterpart, Trump said China shares the United States' concerns over the ongoing conflicts involving Ukraine and Iran, highlighting areas of common interest between Washington and Beijing during his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen.

"Both the United States and China have an interest in ensuring that energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and that Iran cannot, uh, have a nuclear weapon. We both feel that very strongly, on both points," Trump said during the meeting.

Describing the discussions as "an incredible meeting", Trump expressed confidence that the engagement would yield positive outcomes and indicated that both countries were looking to contribute towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We're looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine. Would like to see it ended; I think I can speak for both of us very much," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, during their meeting ahead of Trump's arrival, Xi and Putin reaffirmed the stability of their bilateral relationship and their commitment to advancing a multipolar world order amid mounting international uncertainties.

Emphasising the strength of the partnership, Xi said China-Russia relations "stand as firm as a mountain amid wind and rain", while calling on both countries to adopt a long-term strategic outlook to bring greater stability and certainty to global affairs.

Putin, meanwhile, said Russian-Chinese political cooperation remained constructive despite the challenging international situation.

He also called for deeper all-round cooperation, saying the relationship had brought greater stability and certainty to an increasingly turbulent world. Xi further described Russia-China ties as a model of equality, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Putin said that "tools of economic coercion" were increasingly becoming a thing of the past, arguing that countries were seeking greater sovereignty and independence amid changes in the global economic and geopolitical landscape.

However, a group of Democratic US Senators has urged President Trump to use his meetings with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin to defend American interests, confront Beijing and Moscow over security concerns and avoid making concessions that could undermine Ukraine and US allies.

"President Trump must use this summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to defend American interests and values and confront the growing threats posed by Beijing and Moscow—not simply look out for his own bottom line," the Senators said.

They cautioned against allowing the trilateral engagement to become an opportunity for the three leaders to divide the world into spheres of influence, stressing that Trump must uphold the rule of law and address China's actions concerning American technology and regional security.

The statement also raised concerns over growing strategic cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, particularly China's alleged support for Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

The proposed trilateral engagement is taking place amid renewed attention to international arms control following the expiration of the US-Russia New START treaty earlier this year. Washington has sought to involve Beijing in broader nuclear reduction discussions, although China has traditionally resisted direct negotiations, citing the significantly larger nuclear arsenals maintained by the United States and Russia.