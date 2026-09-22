Trump’s UNGA New Stand-Up Act: Biggest Crisis Creator Of The Decade Explains How He Is Actually Saving The Planet
After pushing the world into crisis, arresting Venezuela's President and killing Iran's top leaders, including Khamenei, Trump at UNGA praised himself as a world peacemaker and patted his back for ending wars he escalated.
- Global News
- 1 min read
New York: At the UNGA, the world watched a masterclass in self-promotion on Tuesday as Donald Trump, fresh from unleashing the decade's biggest geopolitical crisis, arresting a sitting President in Venezuela and ordering strikes that killed Iran's top leadership, including Supreme Leader Khamenei, took the podium not to apologise but to audition for sainthood.
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Calling himself the planet's only true peacemaker, Trump listed the fires he himself lit as proof of how well he can hold a hose, and patted his own back so loudly that diplomats briefly thought it was applause.