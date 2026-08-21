Turkey Seeks Interpol Red Notice For Netanyahu Over Gaza Flotilla, Israeli PM Calls Erdogan 'Antisemitic Dictator'

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a sharp counterattack against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, labelling him an "antisemitic dictator" after Ankara requested an Interpol Red Notice for Netanyahu and official Afek Moskovitch over the Global Freedom Flotilla delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a statement released by his office on X, Netanyahu cited Turkey's regional military footprint, internal governance record, and support for militant groups, while warning Ankara against extending military operations or influence into Syria.

"Erdogan is an antisemitic dictator who has massacred Kurds, harbors Hamas terrorists, occupies half of Cyprus, and jails record numbers of journalists and politicians who oppose him," the Prime Minister's Office stated. "He now seeks to extend his aggression against Israel into Syria. Israel will not tolerate it."

Addressing Turkish attempts to challenge Israeli military and political figures on international legal fronts, the statement dismissed Ankara's warnings as ineffective.

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"Erdogan's pathetic attempt to intimidate the leaders and soldiers of Israel, the only true democracy in the Middle East, will go nowhere," the statement added.

This comes after Turkey's Minister of Justice Akin Gurlek has formally requested an Interpol Red Notice for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and official Afek Moskovitch, following arrest warrants issued by the Istanbul 11th Heavy Penal Court over an armed intervention against the Global Freedom Flotilla delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

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The legal action targets 35 defendants accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, and violent military action against civilian activists in international waters.

In an official statement on X detailing the court proceedings, the Turkish Justice Minister confirmed that relevant documents have been forwarded to both the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate the international search and extradition process via Interpol.

He stated that the arrest warrants were issued for the two on July 14, adding that the Interior Ministry had been asked to initiate the international search process.

"The judicial process regarding the attack carried out against activists of the Global Freedom Flotilla, which set sail to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, continues with determination. In the case numbered 2026/108 Esas of the Istanbul 11th Heavy Penal Court, prosecution is being conducted against 35 defendants, including Binyamin Netanyahu and Afek Moskovitch. In the scope of the file, in line with the arrest warrants issued on July 14, 2026, for Binyamin Netanyahu and Afek Moskovitch on the charge of "Genocide," a request has been made to our Ministry of Interior for the issuance of a red notice at the international level for their search, and the relevant documents have been forwarded to our Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he wrote.

"We categorically reject the notion that the Netanyahu administration, which is implementing a genocide policy in Gaza, is untouchable and unaccountable. We will not allow the crimes committed in Gaza to be covered up or the perpetrators to be shielded by impunity. We will resolutely utilize all possibilities of national and international law," he added.