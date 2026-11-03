Two Helicopters Collide Near Nepal's Everest Base Camp, Indian National Killed, 3 Injured | Video

Nepal: Two helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty collided while landing at Pheriche in Nepal's Solukhumbu district on Tuesday morning, killing an Indian national and leaving three others, including both pilots, injured. The accident occurred at around 8:11 am at the helipad in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality. According to preliminary information shared by Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority, the rotors of the two aircraft struck each other as they approached the helipad for landing.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Indian national Vasant Kumar Balaramaramadu, who was travelling aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter. According to officials, he died at the accident site. His body was subsequently transported to Lukla by a Prabhu Air helicopter.

Another passenger aboard the same helicopter, Shailesh Krishna Patel, a 53-year-old New Zealand citizen of Indian origin, sustained injuries. He was airlifted to Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu for treatment.

The pilots of both helicopters were also among those injured. Captain Prajjwal KC was flying the Fishtail Air helicopter, while Captain Rabindra Prajapati was operating the Air Dynasty aircraft. Prajapati sustained injuries in the collision, while the Fishtail Air pilot suffered minor injuries, officials said.

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Speaking to AFP, Nabin Raja Budhathoki, in charge of Solukhumbu District Police, confirmed the death and said, “One foreigner (Indian) is dead on the spot, and another injured person has been taken to the hospital."

What Happened At The Pheriche Helipad?

The collision occurred at the helipad in Pheriche, located in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality in Solukhumbu district. The area lies approximately 150 km northeast of Kathmandu and serves as a stop for trekkers heading towards the Mount Everest Base Camp.

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According to the Kathmandu Post, the accident happened at approximately 8:11 am when both helicopters were attempting to land at the snow-covered helipad. Preliminary accounts from Nepalese aviation authorities and police indicated that their rotors came into contact during the landing process.

Visuals from the location showed both helicopters damaged on the snowy landing ground following the collision. Another helicopter belonging to Simrik Air reached the site as rescue efforts got underway.

DSP Nabinraj Budhathoki of the Solukhumbu District Police Office confirmed that the rotor blades of the two aircraft struck each other during landing. Officials said further information was being collected to establish the complete circumstances surrounding the accident.

Business Jet Crash Near Trump's Florida Residence Kills Nine

A helicopter crash happened in Nepal the day after a deadly plane crash in the United States. On Monday, a Learjet 60 with nine people aboard crashed into a residential area in the Cresthaven part of Palm Beach County, South Florida, and everyone on board died.

The plane crashed around 12:50 pm, about nine miles (14 km) away from Mar-a-Lago, which is the Florida resort owned by US President Donald Trump. It is said to have fallen toward the neighborhood and then exploded into a huge fireball, creating a burning crater near Military Trail and 10th Avenue North.

The jet was flying east at 35,000 feet, which is about 11 kilometers high, when the pilots noticed turbulence, ice forming on the plane, and rain or snow falling. They then asked for permission to climb another 2,000 feet, which is about 610 metres.