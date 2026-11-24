Riyadh: Eleven people, including two Indian nationals, were injured after one of the towers of the Financial Centre in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was targeted in an attack allegedly carried out by Yemen's Houthis, the Saudi Civil Defence said on Tuesday.

In a statement on X, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence said that the injured also included two Saudi citizens, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptian nationals.

"The Civil Defence responded to an incident in which one of the towers of the Financial Centre in the city of Riyadh was subjected to a terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in (11) injuries. They are: two citizens, two residents of Indian nationality, (3) residents of Nepalese nationality, and (4) residents of Egyptian nationality," the Saudi Civil Defence said.

It further said that relevant authorities acted immediately following the incident, initiating prescribed emergency response measures to protect lives and property.

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"The competent authorities responded to the incident immediately upon its occurrence, implemented all approved procedures and measures for dealing with such cases, and took the necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property," the statement added.

The Saudi-led coalition's official spokesperson for coalition forces also confirmed the targeting of a tower at the Financial Centre, describing it as a "terrorist attack".

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"The Coalition:- One of the towers of the Financial Centre was targeted in a cowardly terrorist attack.- The relevant authorities are conducting an on-site investigation at the scene of the attack," the spokesperson said in a post on X.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi authorities following allegations of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Governorate.

In a statement posted on Telegram on Monday, Yemen's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology accused Saudi-led coalition aircraft of carrying out airstrikes on telecommunications buildings, workers' accommodation and a mosque in the governorate.

The Houthi-controlled ministry said that the strikes killed 17 workers and injured 11 others as an initial toll while causing extensive destruction to telecommunications infrastructure.

"The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology condemns in the strongest terms the heinous crime committed by Saudi-led coalition aircraft at dawn today, Monday, 14 Jumada al-Akhirah 1448 AH, corresponding to November 23, 2026 AD, with a number of raids targeting telecommunications buildings in Al-Hudaydah Governorate, which resulted in the martyrdom of 17 workers and the injury of 11 others, as an initial toll," the statement said.

The ministry further alleged that the strikes completely destroyed telecommunications facilities, including administrative buildings, workers' housing, a mosque, a communications site and a tower.