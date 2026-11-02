Ukraine's Air Raid Alerts Hacked With Fake Radiation Warnings; Russia Reports Cyberattack On Emergency App

Kyiv: Ukraine and Russia have reported cyberattacks targeting their respective emergency alert systems, with fake warnings about chemical and radiation threats circulated across Ukraine and false public safety information distributed through a Russian government mobile application amid the continuing war between the two countries.

According to Fox News, Ukraine's air raid alert system was hacked, sending warnings of alleged chemical and radiation threats to mobile phones across the country. The loudspeaker alert system was also compromised, broadcasting similar messages across the streets of Kyiv.

Ukraine's Air Force said the incident appeared to involve external interference, while reassuring residents that there was no radiation threat.

"Attention. The Air Alert app has likely been compromised," the Air Force said on Telegram, adding that, "There is no radiation threat! Stay calm and follow our updates on our channel!"

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However, Ukraine's Ministry for Digital Transformation later said in a post on X that the nationwide alert system was functioning normally.

"The nationwide alert system is operating in normal mode. All threat signals are transmitted to regional administrations and, accordingly, to street alert systems," the ministry said.

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The development comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for an energy ceasefire, urging US President Donald Trump to consider the impact of the ongoing conflict on global energy prices.

"If the American president thinks that this war has influence on the prices, so he can ask energy ceasefire," Zelenskyy told Fox News.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said its mobile application had been targeted in a massive cyberattack, resulting in the circulation of false information about an alleged threat to the public.

"The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations' mobile app was subjected to a massive cyberattack, which allowed the attackers to distribute fake information to the public," the ministry said in a statement.

According to TASS, the ministry said efforts were underway to eliminate the vulnerability in the application and restore its normal functioning.

The cyber incidents come amid continuing diplomatic and humanitarian efforts surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Sunday, US First Lady Melania Trump commended Moscow and Kyiv for their cooperation during a five-day humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky, in Ukraine's Kherson region, which concluded on November 1.