US Evacuates Aircraft From Second UK Airbase After Iran Threat, Tankers Diverted to Germany
The US military evacuated aircraft from Britain's RAF Mildenhall base following a reported threat from Iran. Two refuelling tankers diverted to Germany, while several others were moved elsewhere, weeks after a security incident at RAF Fairford prompted the withdrawal of US bombers.
- Global News
- 1 min read
The US military evacuated aircraft from a second airbase in Britain on Monday after a threat from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, weeks after a suspected Iran-linked security incident at the RAF Fairford airbase led to the withdrawal of US bombers.
Two US refueling tankers that were using the RAF Mildenhall military base diverted to Germany earlier in the morning, while several other tankers at the base were moved to Germany and other locations later in the day, the WSJ report said.
According to the Journal, the precise nature of the threat to RAF Mildenhall remains under discussion among US officials.
“We do not routinely comment on the activity of other nations. Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements,” a British ministry of defense spokesperson said.
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Five British men were arrested outside the RAF Fairford base in southwest England in September, prompting the US to remove its B-1 bombers from that airbase shortly after on security grounds.
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RAF Fairford had been used by US bombers to carry out strikes on Iran.