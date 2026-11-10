US Evacuates Aircraft From UK Air Base After Iran Threat As Netanyahu Pushes Trump To Resume Strikes On Tehran

Washington, DC: The United States has evacuated American aircraft from an air base in the UK following a threat from Iran, according to people familiar with the matter, raising fresh concerns over the security of US military assets amid the ongoing conflict, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The precise nature of the threat to RAF Mildenhall, including whether it was imminent or more general, remains under discussion among US officials, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the publication.

This security development unfolds as US President Donald Trump indicated that military operations targeting Tehran had concluded, though he stopped short of ruling out further action against the Islamic Republic.

"Taking military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing, but we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes," Trump stated.

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Concurrently, Tehran has intensified its diplomatic rhetoric towards Washington, demanding that American authorities accept Iranian terms to end hostilities. In an official communication broadcast by Iranian media outlets, senior official Rezaei pressed the White House to accept a seven-point framework for an immediate end to the war in West Asia.

"The war against Iran has torn the US government apart, but Washington is flailing like a desperate gambler. Stop playing. Stop making up news about imaginary negotiations. Do not deny the new order in West Asia. It is time to surrender to Iran's seven conditions," Rezaei asserted.

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Amid these developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly maintained daily communication with Trump, urging him to resume strikes against Tehran as the US President weighs options for ending the conflict, according to investigative reporting by the Financial Times.

"Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]. Those who don't want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that," a person briefed on the discussions told the FT.

This diplomatic pressure runs counter to regional Arab authorities urging the US President to pursue diplomacy and end the war. These discussions coincide with persistent, low-intensity American military operations targeting Iranian territory, including missile strikes on Qeshm Island on November 6 and November 3.

While the American leader refrained from directly addressing the November 6 strikes on Qeshm Island during public remarks, he confirmed a separate military operation.

"We do minor strikes, but they knock out. They built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device, and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five," Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Netanyahu's push to resume strikes gained momentum following a political shift in which the ongoing war emerged as a primary factor behind the ruling party losing its legislative majority on Capitol Hill. Furthermore, the Israeli Prime Minister is navigating domestic political turbulence after national elections resulted in a legislative deadlock, with the Likud leader failing to form a governing coalition.

Diplomatic records indicate that Netanyahu and Trump also spoke last week about allied strategies concerning Tehran, a conversation American administration sources described to Axios as "frank". White House insiders told Axios that Netanyahu urged Trump to launch military strikes immediately after the legislative midterm results, although the executive branch opted to allow diplomatic negotiations to proceed.

Following the major setback for the administration in the legislative midterms and recent regional military actions, Trump indicated that further strikes against Iran remained unlikely.

"Iran militarily is effectively over," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Monday. "We're just keeping it the status quo."

His remarks followed a closed-door meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed regarding the current draft proposal aimed at resolving the conflict. Under the framework of the agreement, Tehran has proposed guaranteeing unimpeded commercial vessel navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, provided Washington lifts its naval embargo on Iranian ports. It has also demanded the return of frozen foreign reserves and the formal resumption of negotiations on a final agreement addressing the nuclear issue.