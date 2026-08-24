US Formally Revokes Syria's Designation As State Sponsor Of Terrorism After 47 Years

Washington: The United States on Monday (local time) formally rescinded Syria's designation as a "State Sponsor of Terrorism" (SST), ending a 47-year-old classification and removing what Washington said were major barriers to private-sector investment and Syria's economic reintegration.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he authorised the rescission after the mandatory 45-day Congressional notification period. The US also removed "Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham's" (HTS) designation as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" (SDGT).

"These actions represent another historic step by President Trump to give the Syrian people a path to prosperity," Rubio said.

Rubio said the decision followed steps taken by the Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa to "fully distance Syria from acts of international terrorism."

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He said Syria had formally joined the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in November and conducted operations against the networks of ISIS, al-Qaida, Hizballah and Iran-aligned groups.

"Rescinding Syria's designation as an SST and HTS' designation as an SDGT eliminates the final major barriers for private sector investment in Syria and promotes Syria's economic recovery and reintegration into the global economy," Rubio said.

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In a post on X on Monday (local time), Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani welcomed the move, calling it a "historic milestone" for the Syrian people.

"We congratulate the Syrian people on this historic milestone: the removal of Syria from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism after 47 years under a designation associated with the policies and practices of the former regime," al-Shaibani said.

He said the designation "was never the choice of the Syrian people, nor was it befitting of Syria and its history."

Al-Shaibani said the move reflected the "transformation brought about by the Syrian people" and the new Syrian state's commitment to international peace and security.

He also thanked US President Donald Trump, Rubio, US Ambassador Thomas Barrack, the US administration and members of Congress for contributing to the decision.

Trump later reposted al-Shaibani's message on Truth Social, thanking the US for removing Syria from the "State Sponsor of Terrorism" list.

In a July 9 post on X, al-Shaibani said Syria had "closed a dark chapter" in its history with the lifting of the 1979 classification.