US Midterms 2026: Democrats Projected To Retake House, Hakeem Jeffries Poised To Become First Black Speaker

Washington DC: A historic political moment is taking shape in the United States as Democrats are projected to reclaim control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, paving the way for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to potentially become the first African American Speaker of the House.

According to CNN, Democrats are projected to win control of the lower chamber, marking a significant shift in the balance of power in Washington and setting the stage for an expanded Democratic oversight agenda during the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.

NBC News has also projected a Democratic victory in the House, estimating that the party could secure a majority of at least 244 seats.

The projected victory puts Jeffries, a 56-year-old Democrat from New York who has been elected to his eighth congressional term, on course to make history.

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However, he will first need to secure support in a House floor vote when the new Congress convenes on January 3.

According to CNN, Jeffries is expected to lead a resurgent Democratic Party as it prepares to challenge the Trump administration and exercise greater oversight over the executive branch.

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Having risen steadily through the party ranks, Jeffries has built strong support among Democratic lawmakers, including members of the party leadership and the Congressional Black Caucus.

The historical significance of his potential speakership is also linked to his congressional district's civil rights legacy. Some neighbourhoods represented by Jeffries were previously represented by Shirley Chisholm, who became the first African American woman elected to the US Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, DC, on Tuesday night, Jeffries said Democrats were close to regaining control of the chamber but cautioned against taking the outcome for granted.

"We're going to continue to run through the finish line," Jeffries said, according to CBS News.

He also pointed to strong early voting figures and turnout across different political regions, saying, "The early vote numbers were strong, and today's vote numbers all across the country are strong in blue states, in swing states and in red states."

A Democratic takeover of the House would give the party greater authority to scrutinise the Trump administration, launch congressional investigations and challenge parts of the President's legislative agenda.

Meanwhile, Democratic gains have also been reflected in several traditionally Republican-leaning states, including Texas, where both the Senate and gubernatorial contests have shown substantial leads for Democratic candidates in preliminary figures.

According to CBS News estimates, Democrat Gina Hinojosa was leading Republican Greg Abbott in the Texas gubernatorial race with 57.2 per cent of the vote, against Abbott's 41.6 per cent, with 54 per cent of ballots counted.

In the Senate contest, Democrat James Talarico was ahead of Republican Ken Paxton with 59.4 per cent, compared with Paxton's 39.1 per cent, with 53 per cent of the votes counted, CBS News reported.

The figures are particularly notable, as Democrats have not won a statewide election in Texas in more than three decades.

In another traditionally Republican state, Kansas, the Senate race was leaning towards Democrat Adam Hamilton, according to the NBC News Decision Desk, which indicated at least 75 per cent confidence in the projection.

The emerging results point to a significant electoral shift, with Democrats projected to regain control of the House and several competitive races across the country drawing attention.