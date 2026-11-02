US Midterms 2026: Trump Steps Up Anti-Democrat Offensive Over Tax Policies At Kansas Rally

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump intensified his attacks on Democrats over their tax policies, voter identification measures and border security during a campaign rally in Kansas, urging voters to support Republicans in the November 3 midterm elections as the party faces a closely contested battle to retain control of the US Congress.

Addressing supporters on Sunday (local time), Trump accused Democrats of opposing tax relief measures, including exemptions on tips, overtime pay and Social Security benefits for senior citizens, while also criticising their positions on voter identification and border security.

"Every single 'Dumocrat' in Congress voted against No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and No Tax on Social Security for our great seniors. They voted against voter ID, proof of citizenship, and securing the border," Trump said.

In another sharp attack, the President alleged that Democrats intended to increase taxes, weaken law enforcement and undermine Americans' financial security and way of life.

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"Democrats want to raise your taxes by trillions of dollars, defund the police, abolish oil and natural gas, wipe out your life savings, bankrupt your family, take away your guns, mutilate your children, and destroy your way of life," he added.

Trump also outlined his administration's priorities, including tougher penalties for drug trafficking and human trafficking, measures against corruption and fraud, and stricter voter identification requirements.

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"We will win the war on corruption and fraud, led by our great Vice President. We will pass the death penalty for large-scale drug dealers, human traffickers, and anyone who kills a police officer. We will pass voter ID, proof of citizenship, and the Save America Act," he said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the rally praised Trump's record on national security, saying, "The most important job every President does is keep you and your families safe -- and no President in my lifetime has done that better than the one we have right now."

The Kansas rally comes at a crucial moment for Republicans, with the November 3 midterm elections set to determine control of both chambers of Congress and serve as a political test for Trump's presidency.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are up for election on November 3.

Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control of the Senate, where 51 seats are required for a majority, including two independents who caucus with the party. In the House, Democrats need a net gain of three seats to secure a majority of 218.

The electoral contest is unfolding against the backdrop of concerns over the cost of living and public dissatisfaction with the President.

According to the NBC News polling average cited in its midterm election coverage, Trump's approval rating stood at 38 per cent, while 60 per cent disapproved of his performance.

On the question of congressional control, 52 per cent of Americans favoured a Democrat-controlled Congress, compared with 44 per cent who preferred Republican control.

The New York Times/Siena University battleground polls found Democrats leading in five Republican-held Senate states -- Texas, Kansas, Maine, Ohio and Alaska -- while the Iowa contest remained effectively tied. Democrats were also leading in Michigan, where they currently hold the Senate seat.

The New York Times/Siena polls further found that Democrats held a nine-percentage-point advantage over Republicans on the cost of living, an issue that has emerged as a key concern for voters.

The surveys also found that only 38 per cent of likely voters across the seven battleground states approved of Trump's job performance.

However, the polls identified some potential challenges for Democrats, with undecided voters still in the electorate and those who made their voting decisions in the final month favouring Republicans by nine percentage points.

The findings suggest that economic concerns and voter perceptions of the President's performance are central to the congressional contest, even as Trump continues to campaign on tax relief, border security and law enforcement.