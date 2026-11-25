Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has proposed fresh tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, placing India among 14 major trading partners facing new duties over what Washington describes as excessive industrial capacity. According to a Reuters story on Wednesday, China would be subject to the highest suggested rate of up to 40%.

The recommendations come after the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) looked into suspected unfair trade practices in 16 economies for eight months under Section 301. The inquiry looked into whether governments were promoting manufacturing more than the market could sustain, which would be detrimental to American companies.

India's inclusion coincides with Washington and New Delhi's ongoing efforts to settle trade, tariff, and market access disputes.

Why Has The Trump Administration Proposed Fresh Tariffs?

According to Washington, some nations are continuing to retain manufacturing capacity above what the market actually demands, which is causing an imbalance in international commerce and placing pressure on US firms.

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The targeted trading partners "create, sustain, or contribute to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors through various acts, policies, and practices that we find to be unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce," according to a senior US official who explained the results.

The inquiry examined supply chains with parts derived from non-market economies, government subsidies, and industrial policy. In particular, China has been accused by the Trump administration of producing more steel, aluminum, electric cars, solar items, and other manufactured commodities than its home and foreign markets can handle.

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Beijing, however, has rejected the allegations, arguing that its exports are a result of its competitive advantages.

India Among Seven Countries Facing Up To 25% Tariffs

India, along with Cambodia, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand, may be subject to extra levies of up to 25% under the most recent proposal.

14 trading partners are covered under the broader tariff scheme, with varying rates suggested based on the nation. Vietnam may be subject to rates of up to 35 percent, whereas China may be subject to up to 40 percent. Proposed tariffs of up to 20% are being imposed on the European Union, Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, and Bangladesh.

Norway and Mexico are currently not included in the proposed measures.

China is also expected to face a significant overall tariff burden, with the proposed 20 per cent excess-capacity duties coming in addition to tariffs of roughly 25 per cent imposed during Trump's first presidential term. However, the new duties will not be added on top of the 10 per cent or 12.5 per cent tariffs introduced in July over concerns about inadequate enforcement of anti-forced labour laws.

The US administration has also indicated that the proposed duties will respect existing trade arrangements. These include a 15 per cent tariff ceiling for the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and a 19 per cent limit for Malaysia.

Will The Proposed US Tariffs Take Effect Immediately?

The proposed duties will not come into force immediately. The USTR is expected to publish the specific country-wise tariff rates in a notice in the US Federal Register on Wednesday, followed by a public notice and comment process and a hearing before implementation.

The administration has indicated that the process could continue until January 2027.

For India, the development could add pressure to ongoing trade negotiations with Washington. India and Vietnam are among the countries that have not yet finalised trade agreements with the US under the framework referred to by the American official.

Washington believes the latest tariff proposal could help speed up negotiations, with the possibility of more trade agreements being finalised around the G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled to take place in Miami in December.