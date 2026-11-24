Washington: US Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday criticised Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer, saying the move does not absolve the chipmaker or its chief of their responsibility to answer questions before Congress.

In a post on X, Warren said that Huang and Nvidia still owed Congress answers and called on the Trump administration to explain the alleged input provided by senior officials in support of his reinstatement.

“This reckless decision to bring back Jensen Huang does not change the fact that Huang and NVIDIA still owe Congress answers. The Trump Administration needs to explain what "input" was given and by which senior officials to support Huang’s reinstatement,” Warren wrote.

She further called for the passage of bipartisan export control legislation, expressing concern that Nvidia could lobby against the proposed measures.

Advertisement

“Huang’s return only increases the urgency to pass bipartisan export control bills and make sure NVIDIA does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk,” the post read.

Warren's remarks came after Nvidia on Monday announced that Huang had been reinstated with immediate effect as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company's Board of Directors.

Advertisement

According to a statement from Nvidia's Board of Directors, the board voted unanimously in favour of Huang's reinstatement following a series of discussions and meetings with him. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump congratulated Nvidia on the decision, describing Huang's reinstatement as an "absolutely GREAT decision", even as Democratic lawmakers and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker raised concerns over unresolved national security questions surrounding the chipmaker's leadership.

"Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He also said that he gave Nvidia's board sufficient "assurance" regarding CEO Jensen Huang's position amid allegations linked to China, stating that he would not have recommended Huang's reinstatement if he believed the executive had done anything wrong.

Speaking to American network CNBC, Trump was asked whether he had assured the company's board of directors that Huang would not face prosecution.