US Soldier Arrested In England Over Shocking Russia Spy Allegations

London: A serving member of the US Army has been arrested in England allegedly with top-secret information by counter-terror police over allegations of espionage linked to Russia. The shocking operation in the UK has drawn together British and American intelligence and military agencies.

The 41-year-old man, who has not been named, was detained near Gloucester on Tuesday, on suspicion of offences under the National Security Act 2023. According to UK officials, the arrest forms part of a major investigation that is still very much underway.

The agencies on both sides of the Atlantic are treating the case as a serious test of the close security partnership between the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US), and of the trust placed in those who swear an oath to serve.

Arrest Near Gloucester

The man was arrested on suspicion of violating two sections of the National Security Act 2023 for assisting a foreign intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information. The Metropolitan Police stated that counter-terror forces engaged with the FBI and the US military in the lead-up to the arrest.

Advertisement

The counter-terror police in Britain led the operation, with support from a network of UK and American partners. The arrest was made near Gloucester, but the officials have not released further details about the man's role, his unit, or the specific information at the centre of the allegations.

As per reports, the agencies believed that the matter is serious enough to act under some of the most important national security legislation in recent years, and that the inquiry is far from over.

Advertisement

Joint Investigation Across Atlantic

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans (Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing) said, "This significant arrest and investigation is a result of close collaboration between UK and US authorities. The allegations are serious and our investigation is very much ongoing……..This activity demonstrates the strength of our UK and US law enforcement and national security partnerships, and I commend the work of all the teams involved. We will work together to take robust action against those we suspect of any criminal activity that could undermine our national security."

Her words underlined the scale of cooperation behind the arrest, and the determination of both countries to pursue anyone suspected of working against their shared security interests.

FBI Sends Clear Warning

FBI Director Kash Patel called it an "important arrest" dealing with allegations of espionage that are of "utmost concern" for the US and the allies. The FBI director stated, "This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies. While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message – this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners."

He added, "This includes 167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests from this FBI over the last 21 months – a 53% increase. This matter shows that partnerships are essential to protect our countries and I want to express my thanks to UK Counter Terrorism Policing, MI5, UK Defence Counter Intelligence, and the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command for their outstanding work."

In an earlier statement, Patel had also said, "This FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners."