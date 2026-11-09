Did China Warn Russia About US Strike On Iran From Pakistan's Nur Khan Base? Mystery Aircraft Fuel Speculation

Islamabad: Reported heavy air movements into Pakistan have placed Islamabad at the centre of anxious speculation, as Washington and Tehran edge closer to another direct conflict. The accounts, which remain unverified, claim that large transport aircraft are touching down in Karachi while diplomats are bidding to prevent another war.

The observers have been unsettled not by a single flight, but by the pattern. According to the reports, aircraft linked to 3 different states arrived within a short period, igniting questions about whether Pakistan is becoming a corridor for logistics, a listening post for intelligence, or both.

However, at present, the claims are more speculation than confirmation. So far, no manifest has been published and the precise nature of anything carried on board remains unknown. The experts suggested that in a region which is already on edge, even unconfirmed movements are enough to trigger tension.

Unconfirmed Arrivals In Karachi

The reports identified 3 types of aircraft claimed to have been involved, including a Russian IL-76MD, a large AN-124 transport aircraft, and an IL-76 termed as being operated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). All 3 aircrafts are said to have been carrying military cargo into Pakistan, although the reports do not specify the type of cargo contained.

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One account stated that a Russian military transport was flying from Bishkek to Karachi as tensions were rising. Another explained that an AN-124 arrived in Karachi from Chittagong, at a time when military logistics activity in the region was said to be increasing.

The reported arrivals have sharpened attention on Pakistan's possible place in the developing crisis. Given the geography between Iran, the Gulf and South Asia, Pakistan has long been viewed as strategically important, but the latest reports have revived a suggestion that it could be emerging as a hub for monitoring activity ahead of any conflict between Iran and the United States.

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The intelligence, logistics and geography are difficult to separate in a crisis, and a country that can observe movements, host aircraft and move supplies quickly becomes relevant to every side.

Alleged Shocking Warning From China Over US Strike On Iran

A separate shocking claim concerned an alleged intelligence warning said to have been passed by China to Russia. According to the reports, Beijing alerted Moscow to the possibility of an American strike on Iran being launched from Pakistan's Nur Khan Air Base.

The alleged warning has added a fresh dimension to the reported air activity, because it connects the flights not only to logistics but to where a future operation might begin. The claim has also drawn the attention of other regional powers, with Israel and India reportedly assessing the Chinese intelligence warning shared with Russia about a possible attack on Iran.