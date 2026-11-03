US Strikes Iran Day Before Midterms: Massive Explosion Rocks Qesham Island After Trump’s Possible Deal Claim

Washington DC: At least five explosions were reported on Iran's Qeshm Island, close to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, on Tuesday, while blasts were also heard in the nearby port city of Bandar Lengeh, according to Iranian state media. The explosions have raised fresh questions over the security situation in the region, coming shortly after US President Donald Trump indicated that a possible agreement with Tehran could be within reach.

The developments come just a day before the crucial US midterm elections, with Washington and Tehran continuing to signal the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough even as tensions remain unresolved.

Iran's official news agency IRNA reported that five explosions were heard on Qeshm Island. Residents also reportedly spotted two aircraft flying over the island. However, Iranian authorities have not yet established the cause of the explosions or confirmed whether the incident involved a military strike.

Videos circulating on social media platform X showed air raid sirens sounding across the island, followed by loud explosions. While initial reports suggested that an air defence installation on the island could have been targeted, there has been no official confirmation of such an attack. Neither American nor Israeli involvement has been established.

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What Triggered Explosions Near The Strait Of Hormuz?

The reported blasts come amid heightened military activity around Qeshm Island, following claims by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it had intercepted American reconnaissance drones in the area.

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The IRGC claimed that its forces had brought down two US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones over southern Qeshm Island by deploying advanced electronic warfare systems. According to the Iranian military, the latest incident took the number of American drones captured by Tehran to four.

Iran had also previously claimed that its air defence systems shot down an MQ-9 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz. However, the circumstances surrounding Tuesday's explosions remain unclear, with Iranian authorities yet to confirm whether the blasts were connected to any military operation or the reported drone interceptions.

Qeshm Island's location makes the developments particularly significant. Situated near the Strait of Hormuz, the island lies close to one of the world's most important energy shipping routes, through which a substantial share of global oil supplies passes.

Trump Hints At Iran Deal Ahead Of US Midterms

The explosions were reported shortly after Trump indicated that a diplomatic understanding with Tehran could be possible. In a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday, a day before the US midterm elections, the American President suggested that Iran was keen to reach an agreement.

A deal with Tehran "could happen," Trump wrote. He also claimed that “Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible.”

Trump further linked the possibility of an agreement to falling global oil prices, writing, “Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK, down almost $10 a Barrel, A RECORD, because people feel that there will not be a War with Iran."

“Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!" he added.

US Vice President JD Vance also indicated that Washington was seeing some progress in the ongoing negotiations. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Vance said both he and Trump remained hopeful about the possibility of an agreement with Tehran.

"We've certainly made some progress. We'll see if we can make some more," Vance said.

Iran Offers To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Within Two Days

Meanwhile, Tehran has indicated that it could restore access to the Strait of Hormuz within the next two days, provided Washington agrees to a set of conditions put forward by Iran.

A senior Iranian official said the proposed timeline would depend on the United States accepting Tehran's demands. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei described the offer as a sign of the country's willingness to reach an understanding.

"The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran's good-faith approach," Baqaei told reporters during a briefing.

The proposed arrangement includes ending hostilities across all fronts, releasing frozen Iranian assets, removing oil-related sanctions and lifting the US blockade of Iranian ports.