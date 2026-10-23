US Taxpayer Money Funds America Campaigns Via Ukraine? Elon Musk Alleges Massive Laundry Trail

Washington: Billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday (local time) claimed that financial aid being sent to Ukraine to fight Russia is being laundered back to the US through "multiple laundry" channels, which is being used to fund political campaigns of some of the politicians.

In a post on X, Musk wrote. "What’s actually going on in Ukraine is that there is a massive incentive difference between the elites and the people. The former have grown very rich off the hundreds of billions flowing to Ukraine, while the latter’s children are conscripted to die in trenches."

"And some of that US taxpayer money comes back through multiple laundry machines to fund political campaigns in America, which is why you see some politicians caring more about Ukraine than America!" Musk added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (local time) said that speed limits on Starlink and Starshield are still in place and have not been fully restored.

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He said things have become harder for Ukraine in its war with Russia due to these limits.

The remarks are in contrast to claims made by Washington, where the US President asserted that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has lifted restrictions on Ukraine's access to Starshield.

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“The speed limits on Starlink and Starshield are still there. The speed has not been restored. And the delivery of interceptors to protect us against Russian ballistic missiles is still delayed. We’re waiting for interceptors that were already agreed on. But they are still not coming. This is a real problem, because the Russians attack us almost every single day. All of this is happening while we continue our quite successful operations on the front,” he said in a virtual address to the Hudson Institute.

“We keep defending positions. Things have become harder - partly because of the Starlink and Starshield policies and speed limits. But our frontline is still holding, and I am proud of how strong our people are,” he added.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that US President Trump had called SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last week and asked him to restore Ukraine’s full access to the Starshield satellite communications network.

Citing sources, the report said that the call came after Ukrainian officials reported that they were encountering new limits on their ability to operate military drones.