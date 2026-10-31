US Warns Russia Of Terror Plot In Moscow, Issues Mass Casualty Alert At Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve

Moscow: Amid strained ties, Russia has confirmed receiving an intelligence input from the United States regarding a possible terrorist strike at Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow. According to a report by Russian news agency RIA, the information was disclosed by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Saturday.

The agency claimed that the warning pertained to preparations for a terrorist attack in the Russian capital. The FSB noted that the input had arrived through established partner channels that remain operational between the two countries for counter-terrorism matters and that appropriate measures were being taken in response to the alert.

The confirmation came alongside a parallel warning issued by the American diplomatic mission in Moscow, raising concerns over public safety in the city over the weekend.

US Embassy Issues Specific Warning For Tsaritsyno

Separately, the US Embassy in Moscow released own security alert, stating that it was aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event. According to the embassy, the threat was scheduled for Saturday and was centred on the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow, a sprawling historic park and museum complex that attracts large crowds.

Advertisement

The embassy did not elaborate on the nature of the planned attack but described the threat as credible, urging caution. It also made clear that the US government was in direct coordination with Russian agencies over the developing situation.

The synchronised messaging from both sides suggested that the intelligence was considered serious enough to warrant public advisories.

Advertisement

Heightened Security Measures Underway

The FSB, which is Russia’s principal security agency, has not disclosed the specific steps being taken but emphasised that it was acting on the information received. The Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, named in the American alert, is one of Moscow’s most visited cultural sites, making any threat there particularly sensitive.

The exchange is notable given the current geopolitical climate, where formal diplomatic engagement between Washington and Moscow remains limited. However, counter-terrorism has historically remained one of the few domains where both sides continue to share information through designated liaison channels.