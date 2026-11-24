Vietnam Gas Explosion: At Least 6 Killed, 10 Injured After Blast Hits Residential Area In Hanoi
At least six people were killed and 10 injured in a gas explosion in a residential area of Hanoi, Vietnam.
- Global News
- 1 min read
Breaking News: At least six people were killed and 10 others injured after a gas explosion struck a residential area in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. Emergency services rushed to the spot following the blast, while further details about the cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage are awaited.
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This is a developing story…