Viral Video Claims Alleged Top Lashkar Terrorist Shot Dead In Pakistan's Punjab

Islamabad: Claims of a targeted killing in Pakistan’s Punjab province have begun circulating on social media, with posts alleging that a man identified as Imran, called an ISI-linked terrorist, was shot dead by an unknown gunman in broad daylight. As per various claims made in a viral video, the deceased is claimed to be a top Lashkar terrorist.

According to the posts doing the rounds, the incident reportedly took place in a busy area, with the assailant reportedly fleeing immediately after the shooting. The social media users sharing the claim have termed the alleged incident a brazen daytime attack that left onlookers in panic.

The video purportedly linked to the incident is also being shared on various platforms, with social media users asserting that it captures the entire incident of a daylight killing of the terrorist in the middle of a road. The authenticity and location of the clip have not been independently verified, and it is being forwarded without any official source attribution.

Viral Posts and Video Doing the Rounds

Social media accounts posting about the matter claimed that the victim was a top commander associated with the Lashkar group, and some have gone further to allege a link to Pakistan’s intelligence services, ISI. The assertions remain entirely based on unverified posts and forwarded messages, with no credible documentation provided alongside the video. The claims in the posts have not been corroborated by any established news organisation.

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Also, crucially, there has been no official confirmation from Pakistani police, provincial authorities or the military regarding the incident claimed in the viral video on social media. The local law enforcement has not issued a statement about any shooting, arrest, or investigation connected to the posts. The defence analysts stressed that until an authoritative source verifies the incident, the details circulating online must not be treated as established facts.

The unverified nature of the posts has nonetheless triggered massive speculation among users following the story. Meanwhile, as the video continues to be shared, families and local communities are left waiting for verified information to separate fact from online rumour.

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