Virginia, Oregon Sue Musk's SpaceX Over Grok AI's Creation of Child Sexual Abuse Images and Videos
Virginia and Oregon have sued Elon Musk's SpaceX over allegations that its Grok AI generated child sexual abuse material and non-consensual sexual images. The lawsuits accuse the company of inadequate safeguards and misleading consumers, seeking damages and court orders to stop the alleged violations.
- Global News
- 2 min read
Virginia and Oregon are suing Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp, opens new tab, alleging the company profited from a feature in its AI model Grok that produces child sexual abuse material and other non-consensual sexual images from photographs while failing to put safeguards in place to stop it.
Several state attorneys general had announced investigations into Grok over similar claims in recent months, but Virginia and Oregon are the first states to sue. The lawsuits,m being filed on Monday in state courts under consumer protection laws, seek damages, penalties and court orders forcing the company to stop violating state law.
The lawsuits accuse SpaceX of misleading consumers about Grok's safety and failing to put adequate safeguards in place while promoting its “spicy mode.” The lawsuits say that mode allows users to take an existing photograph of an individual and generate a sexual or nude image or video.
SpaceX was not immediately available for a request for comment outside business hours.
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Virginia's lawsuit cites data from a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which estimated that between December 2025 and January 2026, Grok generated and posted on X millions of sexualized images, including more than 20,000 depicting children.
In mid-January, xAI said it restricted image editing in Grok and blocked users from generating images of people in revealing clothing "where it's illegal." SpaceX acquired xAI in February and rebranded its AI division from xAI to SpaceX Super Intelligence in October.
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Reuters found in early February that, even after new curbs, Grok continued to generate sexualized images of people even when users explicitly warned the subjects did not consent. The company did not address detailed questions from Reuters about Grok's generation of sexualized material.
SpaceX is suing at least two people in the US alleging they misused Grok to create child sexual abuse material.