New Delhi: New Delhi has dismissed as baseless the civil lawsuit filed by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, even as a US federal court tries a different way to send legal notices to India's National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and former RAW Chief Samant Goel. The tussle is no longer just about the allegations themselves, but it is now about how and whether American court papers can even be served in India.

Sikh terrorist Pannun, who is seeking damages over an alleged plot to kill him, alleges that NSA Doval masterminded the plot with RAW's backing. Notably, the story of the summonses goes back further than the latest court order.

On October 9, the US State Department sent the summonses to the Indian Embassy in Washington through a diplomatic note. At the time, the department made it clear that passing them on did not mean the US government was taking a position on whether they had been properly served, or on whether the lawsuit had any merit.

A separate attempt was then made to serve the documents through India's designated central authority under the Hague Convention, an attempt that was rejected.

Advertisement

Later, it was only after that rejection that Judge Katherine Polk Failla stepped in and, in her November 13 order, she directed the court clerk to send the summonses and accompanying papers to the Patiala House district court for service on NSA Ajit Doval, and to the Dwarka and Tis Hazari district courts for service on Samant Goel, asking the Indian courts for help. She authorised the alternative path by citing Article 19 of the convention and provisions of India's Code of Civil Procedure.

Two Cases, One Allegation

The civil suit, which is now in focus, is separate from the US criminal proceedings already underway against Indian National Nikhil Gupta and former RAW officer Vikash Yadav over an alleged murder-for-hire plot. The distinction matters, because New Delhi has treated the two tracks differently, as although the criminal case has run its own course in the US, India has consistently refused to accept the civil claim.

Advertisement

At an earlier briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had laid down the procedural line. He stated that requests to serve judicial documents in India could be routed only through the Ministry of Law and Justice, the country's designated central authority. He also rejected the allegation, calling it "fabricated and malicious attacks" on Indian officials.

Who Is Behind The Suit

Terrorist Pannun is the US-based legal counsel for Sikhs for Justice (SJF), an organisation banned in India. Notably, terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is wanted by Indian investigative agencies on terrorism charges.

On Friday in New Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal restated India's stand in blunt terms, saying, "I have said earlier that we reject such baseless lawsuits."

Now, as India refuses to recognise the suit and the US says that its transmission of papers carries no view on service or merits, the matter now rests with the Delhi courts. The Indian courts' response to the American request will decide whether this legal fight moves forward or stalls at the very first step.