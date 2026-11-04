'We Would Have Won IN A LANDSLIDE!': Trump Blames Ballot Absence As Democrats Sweep Midterms, GOP Faces Major Setback

Washington: As Democrats make significant gains in the 2026 US midterm elections, President Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from the Republican setback, claiming that his party would have secured a landslide victory had his name been on the ballot. His remarks came as Democrats were projected to wrest control of the House of Representatives and make major gains in the Senate, dealing a political blow to the Republican Party.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump insisted that his absence from the ballot was the reason behind the Republican performance, even though he had actively campaigned for party candidates and urged voters to treat the midterms as a referendum on his presidency.

"I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he posted on Truth Social.

Trump's response placed the focus back on himself at a time when Republicans were facing mounting electoral losses, with Democrats making inroads in several contests and preparing to take on a more assertive role in Congress.

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Democrats Take Back House, Trump Faces Two Years Of Congressional Scrutiny

US television networks projected that Democrats had won enough seats to reclaim control of the House of Representatives when the new Congress convenes early next year. The outcome could significantly restrict Trump's ability to push forward his legislative agenda during the remaining two years of his presidency.

According to CNN, Democrats are projected to take control of the lower chamber, while NBC News estimated that the party could secure a majority of at least 244 seats.

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The change in control would give Democrats greater powers to investigate the Trump administration, issue subpoenas and examine matters involving the President's administration and business ventures. The party is also expected to step up oversight of the executive branch and challenge key parts of Trump's legislative agenda.

The results have also opened the possibility of a historic change in House leadership, with Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries potentially becoming the first African American Speaker of the House.

Jeffries, a 56-year-old Democrat from New York who has been elected to his eighth congressional term, will, however, need to secure the required votes in the House when the new Congress meets on January 3.

Reacting to the Democratic gains, Jeffries celebrated the results in a post on X, declaring, "Victory for America!...MAGA extremists are on the run from sea to shining sea."

Democrats Make Gains Beyond Washington, South Carolina Delivers Another Setback

The Republican losses were not limited to the battle for control of Congress. Democratic victories in traditionally Republican territory also highlighted the changing electoral picture, including a significant contest in South Carolina.

Annie Andrews defeated Darlene, the sister of late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and a long-time Trump ally, in a result that added to the setbacks facing Republicans.

Addressing supporters after her victory, Andrews said that voters had rejected a political environment dominated by partisan divisions and powerful interests.

"South Carolina, you have shown the nation — in an era of partisan divides, of vitriol and namecalling, in a politics dominated by billionaires, special interests, and insiders in Washington — that we will not bow down. We will not back down. And we will chart our own course," Andrews said.

Trump Administration Faces A Difficult Final Two Years

The projected Democratic takeover of the House is expected to change the political dynamics in Washington, giving the opposition party considerable authority to hold the Trump administration accountable.

With subpoena powers and congressional investigations back in Democratic hands, the President could face sustained scrutiny over his administration and business interests.