‘We’re Going To Crash’: 9 Killed As Learjet 60 Plunges From 35,000 Feet, Explodes Into Fireball In Florida

New Delhi: Nine people were killed after a private Learjet 60 crashed into a residential neighbourhood in South Florida on Sunday, bursting into a massive fireball just metres away from nearby homes and passing vehicles. The aircraft went down near a busy roadway in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, at around 12:50 pm local time, leaving behind a large crater and thick clouds of black smoke.

The Bahamas-bound jet appeared to narrowly miss residential properties before slamming into the ground. Dramatic videos recorded by motorists captured the aircraft plunging from the sky and exploding on impact. The crash site was soon engulfed in flames, while shocked residents and passersby gathered nearby.

The crash took place in the Cresthaven area, around seven miles (11 km) southwest of West Palm Beach and approximately nine miles (14 km) from US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Nine Dead As US Officials Confirm ‘Horrific Tragedy’

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the deaths of all nine people aboard the aircraft in a post on X, describing the incident as a "horrific tragedy". He said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would send a team to assist the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) with its investigation.

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Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who visited the crash site, said there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries among people on the ground.

Describing the scale of the destruction, DeSantis told reporters, "It was a cataclysmic plane crash. It looked like a missile going down and left a big crater on the side of the road."

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The aircraft had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was travelling to the Bahamas. Jim Reynolds, a spokesperson for the Austin airport, confirmed that it was a private aircraft but said details about the passengers were not immediately available.

He also identified the aircraft's tail number as N722BD.

What Happened At 35,000 Feet? Pilot Reported Ice, Turbulence Before Crash

Preliminary flight information and air traffic control recordings indicate that the aircraft encountered difficult weather conditions shortly before the crash. The Learjet was cruising east at 35,000 feet (around 11 kilometres) when the pilot reported turbulence, icing and precipitation. The crew then requested permission to climb another 2,000 feet (approximately 610 metres).

Minutes before the aircraft went down, the pilot informed air traffic controllers about ice accumulating on the jet and turbulence causing the aircraft to move vertically by as much as 700 feet (213 metres).

The pilot initially described the conditions, saying, “We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence.”

However, the situation appeared to worsen rapidly. Flight tracking data and air traffic control recordings indicate that the aircraft subsequently entered a steep descent, with its rate of descent increasing from 10,000 feet per minute to 20,000 feet per minute and eventually reaching 30,000 feet per minute.

As the aircraft lost altitude, the pilot declared an emergency and issued distress calls. "We’re descending 8,000 – mayday, mayday - we’re descending 10,000 feet per minute," the pilot radioed.

The pilot later reported an overspeed condition, saying, “We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute.”

In one of the final radio communications, the pilot acknowledged the imminent danger, saying, “We’re going to crash into the ground.”

The aircraft then banked sharply to the right before hitting the ground.

Icing And Turbulence Under Scanner As NTSB Begins Probe

The circumstances leading to the crash remain unclear, with investigators expected to examine the aircraft's final moments, the weather conditions and the crew's response to the reported turbulence and icing.

Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo said icing and turbulence could have contributed to the incident, potentially causing the aircraft to stall while cruising at 34,000 feet (10,363 metres).

He cautioned that several factors could have played a role and that investigators would need to examine all available evidence, including the pilot's response to the changing weather conditions. No cause has been officially established so far.

The NTSB said its investigators were expected to reach the crash site on Sunday and Monday, with a media briefing scheduled for Monday in West Palm Beach.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach County authorities began evacuating around 600 residents from a nearby mobile home community as federal agencies continued their investigation. The affected stretch of road near Military Trail and 10th Avenue North was shut in both directions, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Emergency crews rushed to the site following the crash. A woman working nearby also reported that the area had been without electricity for approximately two hours after the incident.

The region was experiencing heavy rainfall on Sunday, with a flood watch issued by the National Weather Service due to excessive rainfall. The warning remained in effect through Monday afternoon.