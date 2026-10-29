WestJet Boeing 737 MAX 8 Hits Catering Truck While Under Tow At Toronto Pearson

Toronto: A WestJet Boeing 737 MAX 8 was involved in a ground collision at Toronto Pearson International Airport after the aircraft's winglet struck a catering truck while the aircraft was being towed to an overnight parking position.

According to information provided by the airline and Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB), the aircraft registered as C-FRYV had arrived from Puerto Vallarta International Airport operating as flight WS2221 around 2 hours before the incident. No passengers or crew members were on board at the time and no injuries were reported.

As per reports, the officials are gathering information on what happened, but the TSB has indicated that the administration does not intend to deploy investigators to the scene.

Tow Movement, Not Taxiing

Reports suggested that the contact occurred shortly before 8:15 pm local time while the Boeing 737 MAX 8 was being repositioned on the airport apron. Early posts on social media had suggested the aircraft was taxiing after landing, but WestJet and officials clarified that it was in fact being moved under tow.

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WestJet stated that the winglet made contact with a parked catering truck as the jet was being towed to an overnight parking pad. Winglets are vertical extensions fitted at the tips of aircraft wings that help reduce drag and improve aerodynamic efficiency.

The TSB confirmed the aircraft was being repositioned with no intention for it to operate a flight at that time. The airport emergency response units attended the scene, although the extent of damage to both the aircraft and the truck has not been disclosed by the officials.

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Reports indicated that operations at Toronto Pearson were not affected, however, it remains unclear whether the aircraft needed repairs or how long it remained unavailable for service.

Previous Incidents Of Ground Handling Hazards

The incident has raised focus on the risks inherent in ground handling, when aircraft operate in close proximity to catering trucks, baggage vehicles, fuel trucks and other airport support equipment. These vehicles routinely come close to aircraft to load supplies, service cabins and support movements, leaving limited clearance around wings, engines and fuselages, making coordination critical.

WestJet has faced a similar situation before, as in 2019, one of the carrier's aircraft struck a catering truck while being pushed back from a gate at Vancouver International Airport.

Ground collisions involving service vehicles have also affected other carriers, at times causing substantial damage and flight cancellations. In March 2025, a LATAM Airlines Boeing 777-300ER sustained fuselage damage after a catering truck struck it at Milan Malpensa Airport, and the aircraft was reportedly out of commercial service for nearly 3 weeks. In May 2026, a catering truck severely damaged a United Airlines Airbus A320 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, with the aircraft subsequently reported to be heading for scrapping.