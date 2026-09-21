White House TV Pool Goes Dark: Fox, ABC, CBS Join CNN To Boycott Trump Events After Credential Ban

Washington: America’s leading news networks, comprising members of the White House television pool, have released a joint statement denouncing the Donald Trump administration’s decision to revoke press credentials, asserting that no government is entitled to deny press access because it dislikes critical coverage.

The rebuke followed an announcement on Friday in which US President Donald Trump stated that he was prohibiting CNN, MS NOW and Politico from entering the White House, accusing the organisations of disseminating what he termed “fake news”.

CNN, which is among the outlets initiating legal proceedings, has been joined by the fellow pool participants, ABC News, CBS News, Fox News Media and NBC News, in a coordinated declaration defending press access and opposing administrative prohibitions targeting news organisations.

Networks Defend Public Interest And Suspend Pool Feed

In their collective statement, the networks emphasised the democratic necessity of an unfettered press. “The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting,” the joint declaration stated.

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Separately, the White House television pool has halted the coverage of Donald Trump’s pool-designated engagements after CNN was stopped from carrying out the assigned rotation, according to CNN’s reporting.

CNN stated that the decision was conveyed via an email from Bryan Boughton, the Washington bureau chief of Fox News, who currently chairs the television pool. As per a long-standing arrangement, 5 major networks take turns handling filming responsibilities to supply shared video material to international news organisations, local broadcasters and newspapers.

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“This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties……There will be no replacement pool put in place,” Boughton wrote to other pool subscribers, as reported by CNN.

As per CNN, the operational suspension directly disrupts the shared coverage system that media outlets globally depend upon for presidential events. In his email, Boughton further noted, “This is to advise that, effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President.”

He clarified that the pause is limited to presidential events, while routine coverage of other official business remains intact. “All other TV pool coverage will continue as normal, including Congress, VIPs, and selected events in Washington and around the country,” Boughton added.

Lawsuit And Trump’s Defence

The show of unity from major broadcast and cable networks follows legal action by CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO, which have filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the White House after their journalists’ credentials were abruptly withdrawn.

Terming the step a danger to press freedom, the outlets asserted that the action was brought to protect independent journalism from “government interference”.

“Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting…..Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference,” the organisations said in a statement.

CNN has reported that the emergency petition is scheduled to be examined by a federal judge in the DC District Court, with administration officials likely to face hearings and legal arguments in the coming days.

Following Trump’s ban, journalists from the 3 affected organisations were on Saturday denied entry to the White House complex, with some having their press passes confiscated.

However, Trump defended his decision to bar the 3 outlets, portraying the restriction as a campaign against “fake news” rather than an assault on constitutional press liberties.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America.”