New Delhi: In protest against a plan to split Pakistan's current provinces and establish new administrative divisions, thousands of Sindhi nationalists have taken to the streets of Karachi. Protesters holding red flags and shouting chants in favor of Sindhudesh, a planned separate nation for the Sindhi people, marched through the city while donning traditional Sindhi ajrak scarves and caps.

Following Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's proposal to establish additional provinces, which sparked fierce opposition in Sindh, the protests have been more intense. The military establishment, headed by Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been accused by nationalist organizations of trying to erode the province's identity and territorial integrity.

With Sindhi nationalism groups threatening an economic blockade of Punjab, the most populous province in Pakistan, the agitation has also taken a political turn. With rival political groups planning rallies in Karachi on November 29, concerns are growing over a possible confrontation on the streets.

Why Are Sindhis Protesting Against The Creation Of New Provinces?

The immediate trigger for the protests was Naqvi's proposal to create smaller administrative units in Pakistan. Speaking at the Pakistan Economic Summit in Islamabad, the Interior Minister suggested that a referendum could be held to seek public opinion on the creation of new provinces.

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Pakistan currently has four provinces that are Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. However, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has spoken about increasing their number to between 12 and 15. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also said on November 22 that discussions on a referendum could take concrete shape by the end of 2026.

The proposal has particularly angered Sindhi nationalist groups, which consider Sindh much more than an administrative unit. They argue that the region has a distinct history, language and civilisation that existed long before Pakistan was created.

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The demand for an independent Sindhudesh is also not new. The idea was championed by nationalist leader GM Syed after the creation of Bangladesh in 1971, with the aim of establishing a separate homeland for Sindhis.

The latest protests come less than a year after demonstrations during Sindhi Culture Day on December 7, 2025, reportedly led to clashes between protesters and security personnel in Karachi.

What Happened During The Karachi March? Why Is Punjab Being Targeted?

On November 22, thousands of demonstrators marched through Karachi under the banner of the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee (JSRC), a coalition of four Sindhi nationalist parties. According to Pakistani newspaper Business Recorder, the rally was led by Jeay Sindh Mahaz chairman Riaz Ali Chandio, Niaz Kalani and other nationalist leaders. Lawyers and civil society representatives also joined the demonstration, leading to temporary closures of several roads.

The protesters rejected the proposed referendum, arguing that it could be used to give legitimacy to a decision that had already been made. They also clarified that their opposition was not directed at Urdu-speaking residents or other ethnic communities.

The demonstrations were not limited to Karachi. Protests had also taken place in Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Larkana, according to The Express Tribune. On November 21, residents and nationalist supporters gathered in Mehar, a town in Dadu district, to oppose the proposed division.

Reacting to the turnout in Mehar, Pakistan Supreme Court advocate Ayaz Latif Palijo wrote on X:

"The massive and enthusiastic participation in last night's Mehar Jalsa against the conspiracies to divide Sindh is a powerful message of resistance, unity and political awareness. The people of this small town, Mehar, have demonstrated that Sindh's integrity is non-negotiable."

Meanwhile, Pakistani journalist and activist Veengas said the people of Sindh had historically resisted attempts to alter the province's boundaries.

"Today, Sindhi nationalist political parties are holding a march against the creation of new provinces and administrative units. Whenever Islamabad tries to change Sindh's demography, Sindhis have always reacted against it. Sindhis have never let Islamabad divide Sindh," she said in a social media post.

Pakistani journalist Qazi Asif also described the gathering as a "peaceful protest on the roads of Karachi against division of Sindh."

The opposition has extended beyond nationalist organisations. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) also held demonstrations in Karachi, Sukkur, Jacobabad and other districts on November 22. Its Sindh leader, Rashid Mehmood Soomro, suggested that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Sindhi nationalist parties could join hands against the proposed division.

Separately, the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), whose members participated in the Karachi march despite the organisation not being part of the JSRC, announced plans to intensify its campaign.

The outfit threatened an economic blockade of Punjab and said its movement would expand into a struggle for the complete independence of Sindhudesh.

Its Germany-based chairman, Shafi Muhammad Burfat, issued a strong statement on the demand for independence.

"Sindh is not Pakistan," he said.

"The Sindhi nation rejects Pakistan as an unnatural state, a Punjabi colonial occupation, and every conspiracy by the deceptive Punjabi military to divide Sindh. It appeals to the world, the United Nations, and the international community to support the independence of Sindhudesh, its homeland. Sindh is not Pakistan; the national restoration of Sindhudesh is the fundamental objective of the Sindhi nation's struggle," Burfat said on X.

Nationalist leaders have also accused the Pakistani establishment of exploiting Sindh's resources. According to an ANI report citing a press release issued by the protest organisers, they alleged that the military establishment was taking control of millions of acres of agricultural land, coastal islands and the province's oil, gas and coal resources.

Why Has Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Warned Of Bloodshed In Sindh?

The controversy has also put the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which has governed Sindh continuously since 2008, in a difficult political position.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has strongly opposed any attempt to divide the province. He warned the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government, of which his party is a part, that any move to split Sindh could lead to people taking up arms and result in bloodshed on the streets of Karachi and Hyderabad.

The party's opposition is also linked to its political influence in the province. A possible division, particularly if Karachi is separated from Sindh, could weaken the PPP's political hold and reduce its economic and electoral influence.

The proposal has, however, found support among the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a political rival of the PPP in Sindh and an ally of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The MQM-P has backed the creation of new provinces, putting it on the opposite side of the debate.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also sharpened his criticism of the Shehbaz Sharif government and the military establishment. Since Governor's Rule was imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in October, Rehman has accused the establishment of interfering in politics. He has also alleged that his party leaders were being threatened with corruption cases for refusing to join the federal government.

Meanwhile, the proposed restructuring has yet to take a concrete constitutional shape. Neither an agreed map of the new provinces nor a draft constitutional amendment has been made public.