Published 12:48 IST, October 14th 2024
1 in 4 American Adults Suspect They Have Undiagnosed ADHD; Signs And Symptoms To See If You Might
One in four American adults suspect they may have undiagnosed ADHD, yet only 13% of respondents have discussed their suspicions with a doctor.
- Health News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1 in 4 American Adults Suspect They Have Undiagnosed ADHD; Signs And Symptoms To See If You Might. | Image: Pexels
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:48 IST, October 14th 2024