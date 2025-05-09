sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 9th 2025, 13:54 IST

5 Ways To Calm Your Nerves Amid Rising Tensions Between India And Pakistan

Even the strongest individuals can feel overwhelmed during moments of crisis. Check out six expert-approved ways to calm your nerves.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Calm Your Nerves.
Calm Your Nerves. | Image: Pexels

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalating following India's retaliation for Pakistan's brutal attack on innocent tourists that claimed the lives of 25 civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir, often referred to as the Mini Switzerland, on 22 April.

While the outcome of this standoff remains uncertain, India’s successful execution of Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist-occupied locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has sparked panic across the border.

In times like these, it’s natural to feel anxious, regardless of whether someone has a history of mental health issues. Even the strongest individuals can feel overwhelmed during moments of crisis.

Six ways to calm yourself down. Image: Pexels

Grace Tworek, PsyD, a Clinical Health Psychologist, shares six practical ways to calm your nerves:

  1. Practice deep, intentional breathing
  2. Listen to calm music
  3. Talk to a friend
  4. Get moving
  5. Sniff a calming scent
  6. Admit that you're nervous

Published May 9th 2025, 13:54 IST