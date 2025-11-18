6 Effective Home Remedies That Will Help Ease Acidity Quickly

Acidity is a common concern among Indians, especially after heavy meals, festive dining or occasional feasting. While common, the condition can be one of the most irritating feelings. The burning throat and discomfort can cause a major roadblock in everyday activities. While there is no guaranteed treatment, some of your kitchen ingredients can help provide quick and effective relief. Here are seven home remedies that work for most people; however, it is best advised to consult a medical professional for a correct and proper diagnosis.

Cold milk

One of the most widely known quick treatments for acidity is a glass of cold milk. A glass of cold, plain milk can soothe the stomach by neutralising excess acid. Its calcium content helps prevent acid buildup, making it one of the quickest ways to calm heartburn.

Bananas

The fruit, especially ripe ones, is known for being rich in potassium and having natural antacid properties. Eating a banana while suffering from acidity can help balance stomach pH levels and form a protective layer in the stomach, reducing irritation.

Jeera (Cumin) water

Another age-old remedy for acidity is jeera water. Cumin seeds help stimulate digestion and reduce gas formation. Boil a spoon of jeera in water, let it cool slightly and sip it slowly. For those who prefer herbal options, ginger tea or simply chewing a small piece of raw ginger can relieve irritation in the oesophagus and reduce acid build-up.

Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the stomach lining. Chewing a small piece of raw ginger or sipping ginger tea can offer rapid comfort. It also helps reduce nausea, which often accompanies acidity.



Buttermilk with cumin

A traditional Indian remedy, buttermilk acts as a natural probiotic. Adding a pinch of roasted cumin powder (jeera) and black salt makes it more effective. It cools the stomach and aids faster digestion, providing relief within minutes.

Warm water and honey

