Akshay Kumar Hails PM Modi’s Health And Fitness Message, Shares 4 Tips To Fight Obesity

Akshay Kumar shares 4 tips to fight obesity: Obesity is a major concern not just in India but across the world. According to a 2024 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 2022, one in eight people globally was living with obesity.

While the definition and diagnosis of obesity have evolved in recent times, it is crucial to acknowledge the health risks associated with excessive fat accumulation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the issue of obesity during the inauguration of the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

A video of PM Modi speaking at the event has since gone viral, catching the attention of actor Akshay Kumar. Praising PM Modi’s stance on health, Akshay Kumar shared the video and wrote along, “How true! I’ve been saying this for years… Love that the PM himself has put it so aptly. Health hai toh sab kuchh hai.”

Moved by the message, the Hera Pheri star has four key tips for you to combat obesity.

Akshay Kumar’s Four Key Tips To Fight Obesity:

Sound sleep

Inhale fresh air and sunbathe

Avoid processed food. Akshay Kumar recommends, “Trust the good old desi ghee.”

Stay active. The Hera Pheri star encourages regular exercise, saying, “Kuchh bhi type ka workout karo, par karo toh sahi. Regular exercise will change your life. Trust me on this and get moving.”

Why Should You Fight Obesity?