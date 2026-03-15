Akshay Kumar Stresses On Regular 'PSA Check' For Men To Detect Symptoms Of Prostate Cancer

Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar on Saturday remembered his father, who passed away due to prostate cancer, and urged people to undergo prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing every year.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026, Akshay Kumar shared an emotional message while talking about the importance of his late father in his life.

According to him, one of the biggest reasons behind the tragedy was his lack of awareness about the importance of the PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test after the age of 50-55, which helps in the detection of any prostate cancer.

"I lost the most important person in my life, my father. At the age of 67, I lost him. He was everything to me, and why? Because I didn't know that after the age of 50-55, you have to get your PSA checked," Akshay Kumar said.

"I want to tell you all the people here, all the people who are listening, we were not educated about this thing that getting a PSA check for every person every year is very important...You can save your life; you can save not only your life; you can save your whole family's life," he said.

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) is a protein which is made by the cells in the prostate. A PSA blood test measures the amount of PSA you have circulating in the blood.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the film 'Bhooth Bangla', which is directed by Priyadarshan. It also stars Rajpal Yadav in the lead role. It will be released in theatres on April 10.

The actor will also be seen in the film 'Golmaal 5' directed by Rohit Shetty. The shooting of the film has already started. (ANI)

