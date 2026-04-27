Are You Drinking Enough Water This Summer? Here's How You Can Prevent Dehydration

With each passing day, the temperature is rising in India, and the blazing sun is making it difficult to walk on the streets. Across north and central India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave alert with maximum temperatures in the range of 40-46 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature of 46.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Akola. With this, people are advised to keep themselves hydrated, preventing dehydration, but are you drinking enough water to save yourself from this scorching heat?

Do you know you can prevent dehydration easily?

The best way to stay hydrated is to drink before you feel thirsty. Moreover, with just your urine colour, you can get to know how hydrated you are.

If the colour of urine appears pale and odourless, then it indicates that you are hydrated. Keep drinking at the same rate.

If urine appears slightly darker yellow, that means you need to drink a glass of water now.

If it appears medium dark yellow, it indicates that you are dehydrated. So drink around 2-3 glasses of water now.

If urine appears darker and smells strong, it means you are very dehydrated and need to drink a large amount of water immediately.

How much water should you drink daily?

The amount of water consumption depends on your activity level, weight, health conditions, gender and height. It is recommended that men should drink about 3 litres of water each day, whereas women should drink 2 litres of water each day.

Kids and teens should drink 6 to 8 cups of water a day. This also includes eating fruits and vegetables that are full of water.

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To Note: Online information isn't a substitute for professional medical care. We urge users to consult qualified doctors for diagnosis or treatment. We urge you to speak to your doctor before taking any medication if you are worried about the colour of your urine.