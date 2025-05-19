Asia Sees New COVID-19 Spike: 8 Must-Know Facts About JN.1 Variant

Cases of SARS-CoV-2 are spiking in several Asian countries, including Singapore, China, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

According to reports, the majority of recent infections are linked to the JN.1 variant, which belongs to the Omicron lineage.

8 must-know facts about JN.1

From its initial identification to ongoing monitoring, response efforts, and vaccine updates, here are 8 must-know facts to help protect yourself from the JN.1 variant.