Updated May 19th 2025, 12:57 IST

Asia Sees New COVID-19 Spike: 8 Must-Know Facts About JN.1 Variant

From its initial identification to ongoing monitoring, response efforts, and vaccine updates, here are 8 must-know facts to help protect yourself from the JN.1 variant.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
JN.1
JN.1 | Image: Pexels

Cases of SARS-CoV-2 are spiking in several Asian countries, including Singapore, China, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

According to reports, the majority of recent infections are linked to the JN.1 variant, which belongs to the Omicron lineage.

8 must-know facts about JN.1

From its initial identification to ongoing monitoring, response efforts, and vaccine updates, here are 8 must-know facts to help protect yourself from the JN.1 variant.

  1. The JN.1 was first identified in August 2023.
  2. This new sub-strain evolved from the Omicron lineage’s BA.2.86, which features 30 mutations evading immunity.
  3. Patients infected with JN.1 commonly exhibit symptoms such as sore throat, fever, dry cough, nausea, and vomiting.
  4. The World Health Organization (WHO) labelled JN.1 a Variant of Interest, but currently presents a low global health risk.
  5. JN.1 is no less concerning than other variants; this highly infectious strain exhibits greater immune evasion and transmissibility, largely due to the L455S mutation.
  6. Starting from November 2023 to March 2024, JN.1 showed an increasing trend in transmission.
  7. Previously approved antivirals, including Paxlovid, Veklury, and Lagevrio, demonstrate effectiveness against JN.
  8. To contain the variant’s spread, the NIH emphasises that monitoring efforts like genomic assessments, wastewater surveillance, and digital tracking are a must.

Published May 19th 2025, 12:48 IST