AstraZeneca drug baxdrostat cuts blood pressure in key late-stage trial

AstraZeneca's experimental drug baxdrostat significantly lowered blood pressure over a 24-hour period in a late-stage trial of patients with treatment-resistant hypertension, the company said on Tuesday.

The results mark a key step for the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker as it looks to expand in cardiovascular disease and hit a target of $80 billion in annual revenues by 2030, in part through the launch of new medicines.

Analysts said the data could help Baxdrostat stand out against a rival therapy in development from U.S. biotech company Mineralys Therapeutics.

Baxdrostat significantly lowers blood pressure in a trial.

The drug is also being tested for kidney disease, heart failure.

Mechanism of action differs from older hypertension treatments.

Company targets $80 billion annual revenue with new drugs.

'GROUNDBREAKING RESULTS', EXPECTED SALES OF OVER $5 BILLION

The study met its main goal, with patients given 2 milligrams of baxdrostat showing a statistically significant reduction in systolic blood pressure after 12 weeks compared with a placebo on top of standard care. The effect was sustained throughout the day, including the early morning period when cardiovascular events are more likely. "These results are groundbreaking and ... mean we have the potential to change our treatment approach for the many patients whose hypertension remains uncontrolled despite current therapies," said Dr. Bryan Williams, Chair of Medicine at University College London and the trial's primary investigator. Hypertension affects nearly 1.5 billion people worldwide, but just over one in five have it under control, according to the World Health Organization.

AstraZeneca has said it expects to seek regulatory approval for baxdrostat before the year's end and expects peak annual sales to top $5 billion. Baxdrostat is one of 20 new medicines that AstraZeneca has been developing in order to reach its target of $80 billion in annual revenues by 2030. The drug works by blocking the hormone aldosterone, a different approach to older blood pressure treatments like diuretics and ACE inhibitors. It is also being studied as a possible treatment for chronic kidney disease and heart failure. AstraZeneca acquired baxdrostat in its 2023 purchase of CinCor Pharma. Its shares were up 0.3% at 0915 GMT.