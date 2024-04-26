Advertisement

Ayurveda, the ancient medical system of India, provides a holistic approach to deworming with its array of natural remedies designed to expel parasites and enhance overall health. Emphasizing a blend of herbal treatments and lifestyle modifications, Ayurveda taps into centuries of traditional wisdom to support the body's detoxification processes.

Key components of Ayurvedic deworming

Herbal decoctions: The utlisisation of powerful herbs such as neem, vidanga, triphala, and cloves, which are widely celebrated for their anti-parasitic, antibacterial, and antifungal properties, when consumed in decoction form lead to enhancing their efficacy.

Panchakarma therapies: It refers to a set of five therapeutic treatments aimed at purifying the body. Of these, Virechana that translates to purgation and Basti which refers to enema are specifically utilized to cleanse the people's systems of toxins and parasites, that aids in reinforcing the body’s inherent ability to heal itself.

Image credit: Unsplash

Dietary adjustments: Incorporating bitter and pungent foods into the diet is another pillar of Ayurvedic deworming. Ingredients such as bitter gourd, ginger, and turmeric are known to create an environment that is inhospitable to parasites, thereby preventing their growth and survival.

Image credit: Unsplash

Herbal air purifiers: To further help in creating a healthy living space, consuming dried herbs such as eucalyptus, thyme, and mint can be placed around the home in sachets or bowls. These herbs will not only aid in purifying the air but will also prove useful due to the presence of strong antimicrobial and antifungal properties which will further contribute to creating and sustaining a much healthier environment.

These Ayurvedic practices are not only focused on treating parasitic infections but also in promoting a balanced lifestyle, which will support an individual's overall well-being. By integrating these time-tested remedies into one's day-to-day routines, individuals can fully utilise the inherent benefits of natural therapeutic properties of Ayurveda to maintain and lead a parasite-free and healthy life.

