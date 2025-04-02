Bengaluru CEO in ICU After BP Hits 230 | What Happens When Blood Pressure Crosses 200?

Updated April 2nd 2025, 15:15 IST
New Delhi: A Bengaluru-based CEO was rushed to the ICU after his blood pressure spiked to a critical 230, triggering a medical emergency.
Amit Mishra, CEO and founder of Dazeinfo Media and Research Pvt. Ltd, shared his alarming health scare on LinkedIn, revealing how an ordinary workday turned into a life-threatening crisis. While working on his laptop, he experienced sudden, uncontrollable nosebleeds, his first warning sign of trouble. With no prior symptoms, his condition rapidly worsened, prompting an urgent hospital visit.
Doctors discovered that his blood pressure had surged to 230, a dangerously high level that could have led to severe complications such as a stroke, heart attack, or organ failure. While the exact cause of the spike remains unclear, the incident highlights the critical dangers of extreme hypertension.
So, what happens to the body when blood pressure crosses 200? In this article, we break down the risks of a hypertensive crisis, the warning signs to watch for, and the immediate actions that can help prevent a medical emergency.
When blood pressure crosses 200, it enters a dangerously high range known as a hypertensive crisis, which requires immediate medical attention. Here’s what happens to the body:
Call emergency services immediately if blood pressure is above 180/120 and symptoms like chest pain, severe headache, or difficulty breathing occur.
To prevent extreme blood pressure spikes, maintain a healthy lifestyle by:
A hypertensive crisis is a medical emergency. If blood pressure crosses 200, seek immediate help to prevent life-threatening complications.
Published April 2nd 2025, 15:15 IST