Bengaluru CEO in ICU After BP Hits 230 | What Happens When Blood Pressure Crosses 200? | Image: AI Generated

New Delhi: A Bengaluru-based CEO was rushed to the ICU after his blood pressure spiked to a critical 230, triggering a medical emergency.

Amit Mishra, CEO and founder of Dazeinfo Media and Research Pvt. Ltd, shared his alarming health scare on LinkedIn, revealing how an ordinary workday turned into a life-threatening crisis. While working on his laptop, he experienced sudden, uncontrollable nosebleeds, his first warning sign of trouble. With no prior symptoms, his condition rapidly worsened, prompting an urgent hospital visit.

Doctors discovered that his blood pressure had surged to 230, a dangerously high level that could have led to severe complications such as a stroke, heart attack, or organ failure. While the exact cause of the spike remains unclear, the incident highlights the critical dangers of extreme hypertension.

So, what happens to the body when blood pressure crosses 200? In this article, we break down the risks of a hypertensive crisis, the warning signs to watch for, and the immediate actions that can help prevent a medical emergency.

When blood pressure crosses 200, it enters a dangerously high range known as a hypertensive crisis, which requires immediate medical attention. Here’s what happens to the body:

Increased Risk of Stroke : Extremely high blood pressure can cause blood vessels in the brain to rupture or become blocked, leading to a stroke. Symptoms may include sudden weakness, confusion, vision problems, or loss of coordination.

: Extremely high blood pressure can cause blood vessels in the brain to rupture or become blocked, leading to a stroke. Symptoms may include sudden weakness, confusion, vision problems, or loss of coordination. Heart Strain and Possible Heart Attack : A blood pressure reading above 200 forces the heart to work excessively hard, increasing the risk of heart attack, heart failure, or an aortic dissection (a tear in the aorta). Symptoms can include chest pain, shortness of breath, and dizziness.

: A blood pressure reading above 200 forces the heart to work excessively hard, increasing the risk of heart attack, heart failure, or an aortic dissection (a tear in the aorta). Symptoms can include chest pain, shortness of breath, and dizziness. Damage to the Kidneys: The kidneys filter waste and regulate fluid balance, but extremely high blood pressure can damage their delicate blood vessels, leading to kidney failure. This can cause swelling, fatigue, and difficulty urinating.

The kidneys filter waste and regulate fluid balance, but extremely high blood pressure can damage their delicate blood vessels, leading to kidney failure. This can cause swelling, fatigue, and difficulty urinating. Vision Loss: Hypertensive emergencies can damage the tiny blood vessels in the eyes, leading to hypertensive retinopathy, which may cause blurred vision or even permanent blindness if untreated.

Hypertensive emergencies can damage the tiny blood vessels in the eyes, leading to hypertensive retinopathy, which may cause blurred vision or even permanent blindness if untreated. Brain Swelling and Cognitive Impairment: A sudden spike in blood pressure can lead to hypertensive encephalopathy, a condition where the brain swells due to excessive pressure. This can cause severe headaches, confusion, seizures, or loss of consciousness.

What to Do in a Hypertensive Crisis

Call emergency services immediately if blood pressure is above 180/120 and symptoms like chest pain, severe headache, or difficulty breathing occur.

Avoid sudden movement—standing up too quickly can worsen symptoms.

Take prescribed medications if available, as per doctor’s instructions.

Stay calm and breathe deeply to prevent further stress on the heart.

Prevention and Management

To prevent extreme blood pressure spikes, maintain a healthy lifestyle by:

Reducing salt intake

Managing stress through meditation or exercise

Taking prescribed BP medications regularly

Staying hydrated and avoiding excessive caffeine or alcohol